Junior Fair participants receive awards

ROCKSPRINGS — Members of 4-H, FFA, and Girl Scouts were honored at the Junior Fair Awards Program on Friday afternoon.
The 4-H awards were as follows,
Lakin Ridenour was nominated for the Rising Star Fashion Award for members between the ages of 8 and 11.
The 4-H camp counselors for 2019 were Gabrielle Beeler, McKenzie Long, Arielle Beeler, Cooper Schagel, Kylie Gheen, and Quentin Sheets.
Raeann Schagel and Trevor Morrissey received the Secretary’s Books awards in the junior and senior categories, respectively.
The Busy Beavers 4-H Club sponsored awards for graduating seniors for 2019. Those seniors were recognized on Friday. They include Sydney Zirkle, Layne Caldwell, Morgan Haynes, Peyton Anderson, Jacynda Glover, Jackie Dailey, Rhiannon Morris, Jessica Rees, Jessica Parker, Allison Barber, Tiffany Tripp, Harley McDonald, Becca Pullins, Ciera Older, Caroline Roush, and Lydia Edwards.
Jr. Fair Booth winners for the large booths (from first place to third) are Meigs Creek 4-H club, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots, and Rocksprings Raiders. The small booth placings are Where the Blacktop Stops, Rough Riders, and Klassy Klovers.
4-H Clubs of Distinction include Busy Beavers 4-H Club, Meigs Count Better Livestock Club, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots, Kountry Kids 4-H Club, Fur and Feathers 4-H Club, Dream Catchers 4-H Club, Rough Riders 4-H Club, and Meigs Creek 4-H Club.
Clubs which received the Community Service Awards are Country Pioneers, Kountry Kids 4-H Club, and Cowboy Boots and Country Roots.
Woodworking awards were given by members of the Carpenter’s Local Union #650 Pomeroy and are based on the results of 4-H project judging. For Measuring Up – Unit 1: Hannah Jackson, Grand Champion; Kenzie Arms, Reserve Champion; Hunter Clary, Honorable Mention. Making the Cut – Unit 2: Jeremiah Mohler, Grand Champion; Christian Howell, Reserve Champion. Woodworking Master: Matthew Jackson, Grand Champion.
Outstanding Project Interviews, which normally have one winner per judge, were given to Kole Gheen for Clothing Embellishments, Trenton Morrissey for Sports Nutrition Ready Set Go, Kendall Schagel for Science Fun with Physics, Zachery King for Beekeeping, Kenzie Arms for
Measuring Up, Austin Rose for Fishing for the Intermediate, Jacob Spencer for Photography, and Paige Blackwood for First Aid in Action.
The countywide top 10 percent winners for livestock skill-a-thon were:
-Beef: McKayla Nelson (beginner); Olivia Wood (intermediate); McKenzie Long (senior)
-Poultry: Alexia Cremeans (beginner); David Hall (intermediate); Blake Cremeans and Kastle Hall (senior)
-Dairy: Wyatt Teaford (beginner); Olivia Yost (senior)
-Goat: Jeremiah Mohler (beginner); Woody Will (intermediate); Kristin McKay (senior)
-Swine: Peyton Richmond (beginner)
-Horse: Kenzie Arms (beginner)
-Lambs: McKenzy Burnem, Hunter Parry, Isaac Burnem, Garrett Parry (beginner); Jasina Will (senior)
-Rabbit: Kendall Schagel (beginner); Hunter Clary and Matthew Jackson (intermediate); Rachel Jackson and Jackie Dailey (senior)
-Turkey: Bryant Mohler (beginner); Jensen Litchfield (intermediate); Austin Rice (senior)
Ohio State Fair 4-H judging attendees were Lakin Ridenour (Loungewear), Kole Gheen (Designed by Me); Ellie Howard (Cake Decorating), Trenton Morrissey (Welding, Family History Treasure Hunt and Sports Nutrition Ready Set Go), Zoey Schartiger (Take a Break for Breakfast), Kendall Schagel (Everyday Food and Fitness; Science Fun with Physics), Austin Rose (First Aid in Action; Fishing for the Intermediate), Rachel Jackson (Your First Home Away from Home), Gabby Beeler (Finding Your Voice), Joseph Hill (Geology), Hunter Clary (Ohio Birds), Ashlyn Bradford (Why Trees Matter); Cooper Schagel (Photography Master), Jacob Spencer (Mastering Photography Level 3), Kristin McKay (On the Cutting Edge); Kenzie Arms (Measuring Up), Jeremiah Mohler (Making the Cut Junior), Christian Howell (Making the Cut Senior).
Of those State Fair attendees, five of them won Outstanding of the Day. Those included Jacob Spencer (Mastering Photography), Cooper Schagel (Photography Master), Kendall Schagel (Science Fun with Physics; Everyday Food and Fitness), Jeremiah Mohler (Measuring Up), Ellie Howell (Cake Decorating).
Cooper Schagel won the Clock Trophy for his Photography Master project.
Showmanship Awards were given to recognize the members who won Grand Champion Showman throughout the week. Those members were Matt Werry (breeding lambs); Sydney Zirkle (non-market goats); Michael Kesterson (lambs); Mattison Finlaw (chickens); Hannah Erwin (turkeys); MacKenzie Newell (beef over 700 pounds); McKenzie Long (beef under 700 pounds); Jacob Jordan (hogs); Rachel Jackson (rabbits); Caelin Seth (dairy breeding); Jessica Parker (goats); Caelin Seth (dairy steers); Annie McGrath (dairy feeders).
Gabrielle Beeler was recognized as a Ohio State Teen Leadership Council Regional Representative.
Extra Effort 4-H members include Luke Enright, Shawna Joseph, Justin Pierce, Lincoln Thomas, Jeremiah Mohler, Hunter Clary, Peyton Richmond, Gabriel Folmer, Caelin Seth, Olivia Yost, Kyra Zuspan, Coltin Parker, Paige Smith, Kenzie Arms, Caroline Roush, Aubrey Brown, Lakin Ridenour, Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Collins, Nevada Johnson, Paige Blackwood, Matthew Jackson, Rachel Jackson, Kendall Schagel, Maylee Barringer, Blake Cremeans, Nathaniel Minshall, Shelbe Cochran, Lydia Edwards, Jasina Will, Rebecca Pullins, Trenton Morrissey, MacKenzie Newell, Olivia Harris.
County Achievement Award winners are as follows,
Beef: Elizabeth Collins, Jessica Parker (alternate)
Citizenship/community service: Cooper Schagel, Rachel Jackson (alternate)
Clothing and Textiles: Allison Barber, Addie McDaniel (alternate)
Dairy: Jessica Cook, Allison Barber (alternate)
Food and Nutrition: Allison Barber, Cooper Schagel (alternate)
Goats: Jessica Parker
Health and Safety: Jessica Cook
Leadership: Rachel Jackson, Cooper Schagel (alternate)
National 4-H Dairy Conference: Jessica Cook and Coltin Parker
Ohio Township Award: Gabrielle Beeler, Jessica Parker (alternate)
Personal Development: Cooper Schagel, Rachel Jackson (alternate)
Photography: Cooper Schagel
Poultry: Cooper Schagel
Rabbits: Rachel Jackson, Jacob Spencer (alternate)
Sheep: Coltin Parker
State Jr. Fair Board: Gabrielle Beeler
Swine: Coltin Parker
The Outstanding 4-H members who were nominated to attend the Citizenship Washington Focus trip are Gabrielle Beeler and Cooper Schagel.
4-H advisor Edward “Tate” Werry received the Pauline Atkins Outstanding Volunteer Award.
The Leland Parker Family Scholarship is a $500 award that goes to a graduating 4-H senior. This year, with extra funds, the family was able to give two scholarships each in the amount of $500. Caroline Roush and Allison Barber are the 2019 recipients.
Caroline Roush and Colton Hamm each received a $500 scholarship from the Junior Fair Board.
Kristin McKay and Rachel Jackson were named as the Junior Fair Board Outstanding Members for 2019.
Kristin McKay was named the Southern Racine Outstanding Exhibitor Award for 2019.
Caelin Seth received a $500 scholarship from The University of Rio Grande.
Sponsors of 4-H awards are Dr. Douglas Hunter, Hunter Family Practice, Home National Bank, The Vaughan Agency, Margie Lawson DDS, Busy Beavers 4-H Club, GJMV Solid Waste, Carpenter Local Union #650 Pomeroy, Ridenour Gas Service, Racine Optometric Clinic, Reed & Bauer Insurance Agency, 3R Industries, Birchfield Funeral Home, Fox’s Pizza Den, Parker Corporation, PDK Construction, Michael R Swiger, Forked Run Sportsman Club, Little Sheets & Barr Law Office, Simmons Musser &Warner Insurance Agency, Calico Coal Company, Hill’s Classic Cars, Dettwiller Lumber, Athens-Meigs County Farm Bureau, Farmer’s Bank, Montgomery Trailer Sales, Quality Print Shop, Charles Blakeslee Family, The Appliance Man, D.V. Weber, Norris Northup
