Junior Fair participants receive awards

ROCKSPRINGS — Members of 4-H, FFA, and Girl Scouts were honored at the Junior Fair Awards Program on Friday afternoon.

The 4-H awards were as follows,

Lakin Ridenour was nominated for the Rising Star Fashion Award for members between the ages of 8 and 11.

The 4-H camp counselors for 2019 were Gabrielle Beeler, McKenzie Long, Arielle Beeler, Cooper Schagel, Kylie Gheen, and Quentin Sheets.

Raeann Schagel and Trevor Morrissey received the Secretary’s Books awards in the junior and senior categories, respectively.

The Busy Beavers 4-H Club sponsored awards for graduating seniors for 2019. Those seniors were recognized on Friday. They include Sydney Zirkle, Layne Caldwell, Morgan Haynes, Peyton Anderson, Jacynda Glover, Jackie Dailey, Rhiannon Morris, Jessica Rees, Jessica Parker, Allison Barber, Tiffany Tripp, Harley McDonald, Becca Pullins, Ciera Older, Caroline Roush, and Lydia Edwards.

Jr. Fair Booth winners for the large booths (from first place to third) are Meigs Creek 4-H club, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots, and Rocksprings Raiders. The small booth placings are Where the Blacktop Stops, Rough Riders, and Klassy Klovers.

4-H Clubs of Distinction include Busy Beavers 4-H Club, Meigs Count Better Livestock Club, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots, Kountry Kids 4-H Club, Fur and Feathers 4-H Club, Dream Catchers 4-H Club, Rough Riders 4-H Club, and Meigs Creek 4-H Club.

Clubs which received the Community Service Awards are Country Pioneers, Kountry Kids 4-H Club, and Cowboy Boots and Country Roots.

Woodworking awards were given by members of the Carpenter’s Local Union #650 Pomeroy and are based on the results of 4-H project judging. For Measuring Up – Unit 1: Hannah Jackson, Grand Champion; Kenzie Arms, Reserve Champion; Hunter Clary, Honorable Mention. Making the Cut – Unit 2: Jeremiah Mohler, Grand Champion; Christian Howell, Reserve Champion. Woodworking Master: Matthew Jackson, Grand Champion.

Outstanding Project Interviews, which normally have one winner per judge, were given to Kole Gheen for Clothing Embellishments, Trenton Morrissey for Sports Nutrition Ready Set Go, Kendall Schagel for Science Fun with Physics, Zachery King for Beekeeping, Kenzie Arms for

Measuring Up, Austin Rose for Fishing for the Intermediate, Jacob Spencer for Photography, and Paige Blackwood for First Aid in Action.

The countywide top 10 percent winners for livestock skill-a-thon were:

-Beef: McKayla Nelson (beginner); Olivia Wood (intermediate); McKenzie Long (senior)

-Poultry: Alexia Cremeans (beginner); David Hall (intermediate); Blake Cremeans and Kastle Hall (senior)

-Dairy: Wyatt Teaford (beginner); Olivia Yost (senior)

-Goat: Jeremiah Mohler (beginner); Woody Will (intermediate); Kristin McKay (senior)

-Swine: Peyton Richmond (beginner)

-Horse: Kenzie Arms (beginner)

-Lambs: McKenzy Burnem, Hunter Parry, Isaac Burnem, Garrett Parry (beginner); Jasina Will (senior)

-Rabbit: Kendall Schagel (beginner); Hunter Clary and Matthew Jackson (intermediate); Rachel Jackson and Jackie Dailey (senior)

-Turkey: Bryant Mohler (beginner); Jensen Litchfield (intermediate); Austin Rice (senior)

Ohio State Fair 4-H judging attendees were Lakin Ridenour (Loungewear), Kole Gheen (Designed by Me); Ellie Howard (Cake Decorating), Trenton Morrissey (Welding, Family History Treasure Hunt and Sports Nutrition Ready Set Go), Zoey Schartiger (Take a Break for Breakfast), Kendall Schagel (Everyday Food and Fitness; Science Fun with Physics), Austin Rose (First Aid in Action; Fishing for the Intermediate), Rachel Jackson (Your First Home Away from Home), Gabby Beeler (Finding Your Voice), Joseph Hill (Geology), Hunter Clary (Ohio Birds), Ashlyn Bradford (Why Trees Matter); Cooper Schagel (Photography Master), Jacob Spencer (Mastering Photography Level 3), Kristin McKay (On the Cutting Edge); Kenzie Arms (Measuring Up), Jeremiah Mohler (Making the Cut Junior), Christian Howell (Making the Cut Senior).

Of those State Fair attendees, five of them won Outstanding of the Day. Those included Jacob Spencer (Mastering Photography), Cooper Schagel (Photography Master), Kendall Schagel (Science Fun with Physics; Everyday Food and Fitness), Jeremiah Mohler (Measuring Up), Ellie Howell (Cake Decorating).

Cooper Schagel won the Clock Trophy for his Photography Master project.

Showmanship Awards were given to recognize the members who won Grand Champion Showman throughout the week. Those members were Matt Werry (breeding lambs); Sydney Zirkle (non-market goats); Michael Kesterson (lambs); Mattison Finlaw (chickens); Hannah Erwin (turkeys); MacKenzie Newell (beef over 700 pounds); McKenzie Long (beef under 700 pounds); Jacob Jordan (hogs); Rachel Jackson (rabbits); Caelin Seth (dairy breeding); Jessica Parker (goats); Caelin Seth (dairy steers); Annie McGrath (dairy feeders).

Gabrielle Beeler was recognized as a Ohio State Teen Leadership Council Regional Representative.

Extra Effort 4-H members include Luke Enright, Shawna Joseph, Justin Pierce, Lincoln Thomas, Jeremiah Mohler, Hunter Clary, Peyton Richmond, Gabriel Folmer, Caelin Seth, Olivia Yost, Kyra Zuspan, Coltin Parker, Paige Smith, Kenzie Arms, Caroline Roush, Aubrey Brown, Lakin Ridenour, Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Collins, Nevada Johnson, Paige Blackwood, Matthew Jackson, Rachel Jackson, Kendall Schagel, Maylee Barringer, Blake Cremeans, Nathaniel Minshall, Shelbe Cochran, Lydia Edwards, Jasina Will, Rebecca Pullins, Trenton Morrissey, MacKenzie Newell, Olivia Harris.

County Achievement Award winners are as follows,

Beef: Elizabeth Collins, Jessica Parker (alternate)

Citizenship/community service: Cooper Schagel, Rachel Jackson (alternate)

Clothing and Textiles: Allison Barber, Addie McDaniel (alternate)

Dairy: Jessica Cook, Allison Barber (alternate)

Food and Nutrition: Allison Barber, Cooper Schagel (alternate)

Goats: Jessica Parker

Health and Safety: Jessica Cook

Leadership: Rachel Jackson, Cooper Schagel (alternate)

National 4-H Dairy Conference: Jessica Cook and Coltin Parker

Ohio Township Award: Gabrielle Beeler, Jessica Parker (alternate)

Personal Development: Cooper Schagel, Rachel Jackson (alternate)

Photography: Cooper Schagel

Poultry: Cooper Schagel

Rabbits: Rachel Jackson, Jacob Spencer (alternate)

Sheep: Coltin Parker

State Jr. Fair Board: Gabrielle Beeler

Swine: Coltin Parker

The Outstanding 4-H members who were nominated to attend the Citizenship Washington Focus trip are Gabrielle Beeler and Cooper Schagel.

4-H advisor Edward “Tate” Werry received the Pauline Atkins Outstanding Volunteer Award.

The Leland Parker Family Scholarship is a $500 award that goes to a graduating 4-H senior. This year, with extra funds, the family was able to give two scholarships each in the amount of $500. Caroline Roush and Allison Barber are the 2019 recipients.

Caroline Roush and Colton Hamm each received a $500 scholarship from the Junior Fair Board.

Kristin McKay and Rachel Jackson were named as the Junior Fair Board Outstanding Members for 2019.

Kristin McKay was named the Southern Racine Outstanding Exhibitor Award for 2019.

Caelin Seth received a $500 scholarship from The University of Rio Grande.

Sponsors of 4-H awards are Dr. Douglas Hunter, Hunter Family Practice, Home National Bank, The Vaughan Agency, Margie Lawson DDS, Busy Beavers 4-H Club, GJMV Solid Waste, Carpenter Local Union #650 Pomeroy, Ridenour Gas Service, Racine Optometric Clinic, Reed & Bauer Insurance Agency, 3R Industries, Birchfield Funeral Home, Fox’s Pizza Den, Parker Corporation, PDK Construction, Michael R Swiger, Forked Run Sportsman Club, Little Sheets & Barr Law Office, Simmons Musser &Warner Insurance Agency, Calico Coal Company, Hill’s Classic Cars, Dettwiller Lumber, Athens-Meigs County Farm Bureau, Farmer’s Bank, Montgomery Trailer Sales, Quality Print Shop, Charles Blakeslee Family, The Appliance Man, D.V. Weber, Norris Northup

Cloverbud members of Busy Beavers 4-H club who participated in the Cloverbot Challenge in Columbus are pictured with Fair Royalty. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0074.jpg Cloverbud members of Busy Beavers 4-H club who participated in the Cloverbot Challenge in Columbus are pictured with Fair Royalty. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Lakin Ridenour, nominee for Rising Star Fashion Award, is pictured with Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0080.jpg Lakin Ridenour, nominee for Rising Star Fashion Award, is pictured with Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Camp counselors (left to right) were Gabrielle Beeler, McKenzie Long, Kylie Gheen, Arielle Beeler, Cooper Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0083.jpg Camp counselors (left to right) were Gabrielle Beeler, McKenzie Long, Kylie Gheen, Arielle Beeler, Cooper Schagel. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Outstanding Project Interview awards were presented to (left to right) Jacob Spencer, Trenton Morrissey, Kendall Schagel, Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Paige Blackwood, Austin Rose, Kole Gheen, Zachery King, Kenzie Arms. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0097.jpg Outstanding Project Interview awards were presented to (left to right) Jacob Spencer, Trenton Morrissey, Kendall Schagel, Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Paige Blackwood, Austin Rose, Kole Gheen, Zachery King, Kenzie Arms. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Skill-a-thon Top 10 percent award recipients https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0107.jpg Skill-a-thon Top 10 percent award recipients Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy State Fair Attendees https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0112.jpg State Fair Attendees Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy State Fair Outstanding of the day were Jacob Spencer, Jeremiah Mohler, Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Kendall Schagel; (back) Ellie Howell, Cooper Schagel. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0115.jpg State Fair Outstanding of the day were Jacob Spencer, Jeremiah Mohler, Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Kendall Schagel; (back) Ellie Howell, Cooper Schagel. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Ohio State Fair Clock Trophy Cooper Schagel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0125.jpg Ohio State Fair Clock Trophy Cooper Schagel Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Showmanship award recipients were Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Caelin Seth, Hannah Erwin, Jessica Parker, Matt Werry, Rachel Jackson, Michael Kesterson, Annie McGrath, McKenzie Long. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0133.jpg Showmanship award recipients were Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Caelin Seth, Hannah Erwin, Jessica Parker, Matt Werry, Rachel Jackson, Michael Kesterson, Annie McGrath, McKenzie Long. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Ohio State Teen Leadership Council, Gabrielle Beeler https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0135.jpg Ohio State Teen Leadership Council, Gabrielle Beeler Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Extra Effort Members https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0140.jpg Extra Effort Members Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Outstanding 4-H Members – Cooper Schagel and Gabrielle Beeler https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0149.jpg Outstanding 4-H Members – Cooper Schagel and Gabrielle Beeler Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Pauline Atkins Outstanding Volunteer Award recipient Tate Werry and members of his 4-H club https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0155.jpg Pauline Atkins Outstanding Volunteer Award recipient Tate Werry and members of his 4-H club Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Rio Grande Scholarship recipient Caelin Seth is pictured with Queen Gabrielle Beeler and University of Rio Grande Meigs Branch representatives Michelle Kennedy and Tom Sutton. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0161.jpg Rio Grande Scholarship recipient Caelin Seth is pictured with Queen Gabrielle Beeler and University of Rio Grande Meigs Branch representatives Michelle Kennedy and Tom Sutton. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Teen Leaders Jacob Spencer, Arielle Beeler, Gabrielle Beeler, Rachel Jackson, Cooper Schagel, Raeann Scagel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0164.jpg Teen Leaders Jacob Spencer, Arielle Beeler, Gabrielle Beeler, Rachel Jackson, Cooper Schagel, Raeann Scagel Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Jr. Fair Board Members are pictured with Advisor Jenna Meeks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0169.jpg Jr. Fair Board Members are pictured with Advisor Jenna Meeks. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy Outstanding Jr. Fair Board members Rachel Jackson and Kristin McKay are pictured with Advisor Jenna Meeks. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0176.jpg Outstanding Jr. Fair Board members Rachel Jackson and Kristin McKay are pictured with Advisor Jenna Meeks. Kayla Hawthorne | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.