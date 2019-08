The Fair in Flowers

ROCKSPRINGS — The first of two Flower Shows at the Meigs County Fair was held Monday, Aug. 12. In Division 801,each artist presented their floral interpretation of the specified Fair themes listed below.

Division 805 is dedicated to horticultural specimens, and this year’s wide variety was beautifully displayed alongside the floral arrangements.

The Flower Shows are presented by the Meigs County Garden Clubs.

Department – 80 Flowers & Plants:

Division 801: Adult Artistic Design

Class 1, Baking and Canning, A Still Life — 1st Josephine L Hill, Long Bottom, Ohio, 2nd Deborah Mohler, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, Ohio; Class 2, Strolling the Midway, An Eclectic — 1st Melanie Stethem, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Shelia Curtis Long Bottom, Ohio, 3rd Vanessa Folmer; Class 3, Fair Royalty, A Parallel Design — 2nd Vanessa Folmer, 3rd Karen Werry Racine, Ohio; Class 4, Photography, featuring black and white — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Vanessa Folmer, 3rd Shelia Curtis; Class 6, Entertainment, a Vibrate — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Peggy Crane; Class 7, Flower Show, Traditional Mass — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Karen Werry; Class 8, Fair parade, Synergistic — 1st Melanie Stethem, 2nd Peggy Crane, 3rd Vanessa Folmer.

Division 805: Horticulture

Class 13, Rose Hybrid Tea Any Color — 1st Pat Harris, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 14, Rose Floribunda, any color — 1st Pat Harris; Class 16, Rose, Miniature-any color — 2nd Elizabeth Harris, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 17, Dahlia, decorative any color — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Glenda K Hunt, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 18, Dahlia, Cactus-any color — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris; Class 19, gladiolus-any color — 1st Glenda K Hunt, 2nd Glenda K Hunt, 3rd Deborah Mohler; Class 20, Hosta, Miniature, less than 2” — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris; Class 20, Hosta, Miniature, less than 2” — 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 21, Hosta, Miniature, 2 – 4” — 1st Shelia Curtis, 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Sharon Dean, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 22, Hosta, Small 4-6” — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Glenda K Hunt, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 23, Hosta, Green, One Cut Stem — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 24, Hosta, Blue, One Cut Stem — 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 25, Hosta, Yellow Margined, One Cut Stem — 1st Sharon Dean, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Shelia Curtis ; Class 26, Hosta, White Margined, One Cut Stem — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Glenda K Hunt, Glenda K Hunt, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 27, Hosta, green Margined, One Cut Stem — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Pat Harris;

Class 28, Zinnia, Dahlia Flowered — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Peggy Crane, 3rd Brenda Woodrow; Class 29, Zinnia Cactus — 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio, 3rd Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 30, Zinnia, small flowered — 1st Pat Harris , 2nd Donna Jenkins, Rutland, Ohio, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 31, Marigold Large Flower Yellow — 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 32, Marigold, Large Flower Orange — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris; Class 33, Marigold, small flower, 1 spray — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Pat Harris; Class 34, Marigold, small flowered, coli — 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Brenda Woodrow;

Class 37, Sunflower yellow — 1st Vivian R Huggins, 2nd Opal H Huggins, 3rd Deborah Mohler; Class 38, Sunflower, red/variegated — 1st Opal H. Huggins, 2nd Vivian R. Huggins, 3rd Stephanie A. Rife, Middleport, Ohio; Class 39, Sunflower, any other — 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Opal H. Huggins, 3rd Stephanie A. Rife; Class 40, Caladium, white/green — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 41, Caladium, White/red and/or Pink — 1st Glenda K. Hunt ,2nd Shelia Curtis; Class 42, Caladium, red/green — 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 44, Caladium, pink/green — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Shelia Curtis; Class 45, Caladium, mixed with 3 colors — 1st Peggy Crane, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 46, Caladium, Fancy leaved — 1st Glenda K Hunt, Class 47, Groundcover — 1st Josephine L. Hill, 2nd Shelia Curtis;

Class 48, Coleus — 1st Pat Harris, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Sheila Curtis; Class 49, Basil — 1st Stephanie A. Rife, 2nd Laurel Huggins, 3rd Donna Jenkins; Class 51, Yarrow — 1st Opal H. Huggins, 2nd Pat Harris, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 52, Echinacea — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 2nd J. R. Markham, 3rd Sharon Dean; Class 53, Oregano — 1st Elizabeth Harris, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Deborah Mohler, 3rd Pat Harris, 3rd Brenda Woodrow; Class 54, Mint — 1st Donna Jenkins, 1st Deborah Mohler, 2nd J. R. Markham, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Pat Harris, 3rd Brenda Woodrow; Class 55, Monad, any variety — 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Everett Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 56, Any Other Culinary Herb — 1st Sharon Dean, 1st Josephine L. Hill, 1st Donna Jenkins, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 2nd Pat Harris, 2nd Deborah Mohler, 3rd Pat Harris, 3rd Donna Jenkins, 3rd J R Markham ; Class 57, Miscanthus Grass — 1st Sharon Dean;

Class 58, Zebra Grass — 1st Shelia Curtis, 2nd Deborah Mohler , 3rd Brenda Woodrow; Class 59, Any Other Grass — 1st Laurel Huggins, 2nd Opal H Huggins; Class 60, Any Other Perennial — 1st Pat Harris, 1st Deborah Mohler, 1st Brenda Woodrow, 2nd Shelia Curtis, 2nd J. R. Markham ,2nd, Brenda Woodrow, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Shelia Curtis, 3rd Elizabeth Harris; Class 62, Porch Box — 1st Josephine L Hill Class 63, Cactus, potted any variety — 1st Pamela J Rose Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 64, Succulent — 1st Brandy Jackson Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 66, Potted House Plant, Foliage — 1st Josephine L Hill, 2nd Elizabeth Harris, 3rd Karen L. Lodwick, Syracuse, Ohio; Class 68, Dish or Fairy — 1st Josephine L. Hill; Class 69, Potted Herb — 1st Josephine L Hill.

Results and photos from the second Meigs County Fair Flower Show will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

Josephine Hill was awarded Best of Show for her Still Life titled Baking and Canning. Reserve Best of Show winner Peggy Crane is pictured with her arrangement, Photography featuring Black and White. A Fairy Garden on display during the flower show. Horticulture entries were on display during the flower show.

Hill, Crane top fair flower show

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

