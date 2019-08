Canning entries at the Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — Agriculture has always been a large part of county fairs, and Meigs County is no different. The Fair was established by the Meigs Agricultural society in 1851, and since that time canners have competed for top awards for their pleasingly presented vegetables and fruits.

Department – XII Canning

Division 201, Preserves: Class 1, Preserves, Name Variety — 1st Doris Grueser Racine, Ohio 2nd Opal Dyer Bidwell, Ohio 3rd Kimberly L Romine Pomeroy, Ohio.

Division 202, Jams: Class 2, Raspberry — 1st Maxine Dyer Bidwell, Ohio; Class 3, Strawberry — 1st Donna Jenkins Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Maxine Dyer Bidwell, Ohio, 3rd Kim Fitzgerald, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 4, Blackberry — 1st Erin R Bradford, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Maxine Dyer Bidwell, Ohio, Opal Dyer, Bidwell, Ohio; Class 5, Other Jam — 1st Maxine Dyer, 2nd Opal Dyer Bidwell, Ohio.

Division 203, Jellies: Class 6, Apple — 1st Opal Dyer, 2nd Maxine Dyer, Class 7, Blackberry — 1st Kimberly L Romine, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Opal Dyer, 3rd Maxine Dyer; Class 8, Grape — 1st Teresa A Wilson Racine, Ohio 2nd Maxine Dyer, 3rd Opal Dyer; Class 9, Other Jellies (Name Variety) — 1st Kimberly L Romine Pomeroy, Ohio.

Division 204, Spreads: Class 10, Apple Butter — 1st Donna Jenkins, 2nd Darlene Hayes, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Erin R Bradford.

Division 205, Pickled: Class 12, Dill Pickles — 1st Erin R Bradford, 2nd Bill Grueser Racine, Ohio, 3rd Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 13, Bread & Butter Pickles — 1st Kimberly L Romine, 2nd Opal Dyer, 3rd Lisa Short; Class 14, Sweet — 1st Darlene Hayes, 2nd Kimberly L. Romine, 3rd Erin R. Bradford; Class 15, Zucchini Pickles — 1st Donna Jenkins; Class 16, 14 Day Pickles — 1st David King, 2nd Mary D King; Class 17, Sauerkraut — 1st Bill Grueser, 2nd Amanda Faulk; Class 18, Beets — 1st Doris Grueser, 2nd Kimberly L. Romine, 3rd Opal Dyer.

Division 206, Relishes: Class 19, End of Garden — 2nd Bill Grueser; Class 20, Sweet Pepper — 1st Kimberly L Romine 2nd Maxine Rose; Class 22, Cucumber Relish — 1st Bill Grueser 2nd Mary D King 3rd Maxine Rose Racine, Ohio;

Division 207, Sauces/Catsup: Class 25, Catsup, Tomato — 1st Bill Grueser 2nd Teresa A Wilson 3rd Kimberly L Romine; Class 26, Chili Sauce — 1st Kimberly L Romine 2nd Grueser; Class 27, Spaghetti Sauce — 1st Kimberly L Romine, 2nd Teresa A Wilson, 3rd Bill Grueser; Class 28, Barbecue Sauce — 1st Teresa A Wilson, 2nd Maxine Rose; Class 29, Pizza Sauce — Teresa A Wilson; Class 30, Taco Sauce — 1st Teresa A Wilson; Class 31, Salsa — 1st Bill Grueser, 2nd Erin R Bradford, 3rd Teresa A Wilson.

Division 208, Juices: Class 32, Tomato Juice — 1st Teresa A Wilson, 2nd Maxine Dyer, 3rd Maxine; Class 33, Grape Juice — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, 2nd Mary D King, 3rd David King; Class 35, V-8 Juice — 1st Bill Grueser.

Division 209, Canned Fruit: Class 36, Applesauce — 1st Maxine Dyer, 2nd Teresa A. Wilson, 3rd Mary D. King; Class 37, Apples Pie — 1st Lisa Short; Class 38, Blackberries — 1st Doris Grueser, 2nd Opal Dyer, 3rd Maxine Dyer; Class 39, Peaches — 1st Kimberly L Romine 2nd, Opal Dyer 3rd Maxine Dyer; Class 40, Pears — 1st Opal Dyer 2nd Maxine Dyer, 3rd Kimberly L Romine; Class 41 -, Cherries — 1st Opal Dyer 2nd Maxine Dyer; Class 42, Blueberries — 1st Opal Dyer 2nd Maxine Dyer;

Division 210, Canned Vegetables: Class 43, Beets — 1st Doris Grueser, 2nd Maxine Dyer, 3rd Opal Dyer; Class 44, Beans, Lima — 1st Maxine Dyer, 2nd Opal Dyer; Class 45, Beans, Kidney — 1st David King, 2nd Mary King; Class 46, Beans, Snap — 1st Doris Grueser, 2nd Mary King, 3rd Teresa A. Wilson; Class 47, Beans, Shell — 1st Kimberly L, Romine; Class 51, Corn — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, 2nd Maxine Dyer, 3rd Opal Dyer; Class 53, Sweet Potatoes — 1st Kim Fitzgerald; Class 54, Potatoes — 1st Bill Grueser; Class 55, Tomatoes — 1st Bill Grueser, 2nd Teresa A, Wilson; Class 56, Tomatoes, Green — 1st Teresa A. Wilson, 2nd Maxine Dyer, 3rd Opal Dyer; Class 57, Soup (Name Variety) — 1st Maxine Dyer; Class 58, Hot Pepper Rings — 1st Kimberly L. Romine, 1st Teresa A. Wilson, 3rd Maxine Rose.

Division 211, Canned Meat: Class 61, Deer — 1st Kim Fitzgerald, Long Bottom, Ohio.

Canning entries were on display in the Rutland Bottle Gas Domestic Arts Building. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.21-Canning.jpg Canning entries were on display in the Rutland Bottle Gas Domestic Arts Building. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to the Sentinel

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.