Local painters receive awards

ROCKSPRINGS — Artists from around the county submitted art for judging in Amateur Painting at the Meigs County Fair. The paintings were displayed in the Rutland Bottle Gas Building and included works by Juniors under the age of 18 years and Adults 18 years of age and older. There is also a category for Experienced Adult Artists.

Award winning paintings included, Grand Champion, Junior Division, Halo Rife; Reserve Best of Show, Junior Division, Halo Rife; Middle Row: Grand Champion, Adult-Experienced, Vicki Taylor; Reserve Best of Show, Adult-Experienced, Peggy Crane; Bottom Row: Grand Champion, Adult, Josephine Hill; Reserve Best of Show, Adult, Elizabeth Bird.

Criteria for entries include only one entry per artist in each class, original work of the artist, and the painting could not have been shown at the Fair previously. There can be no tube or number painting.

The entries highlight the artistic talent in Meigs County.

Division 1: Junior Painting

Class 1: Oil Painting, Landscape — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio; Class 2: Oil Painting, Animal Study — 3rd Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio; Class 5: Acrylic Painting, Landscape — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Phoebe A. Rife, Middleport, Ohio; Class 6: Acrylic Painting, Animal Study — 1st Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 8: Acrylic Painting, Miscellaneous — 1st Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Halo M. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Phoebe A. Rife, Middleport, Ohio; Class 9: Water Color, Landscape — 1st Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 10: Water Color, Animal Study — 3rd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 12: Water Color, Miscellaneous — 1st Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 13: Pencil, Pen or Crayon — 1st Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Phoebe A. Rife, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio.

Division 2-Adult Painting

Class 15: Oil Painting,Landscape — 1st Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Shannon M. Brown, Racine, Ohio; Class 16: Oil Painting, Animal Study — 1st Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine, Ohio; Class 17: Oil Painting, Floral Study — 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 18: Oil Painting, Miscellaneous — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 19: Acrylic Painting, Landscape — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom, Ohio, 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 20: Acrylic Painting, Animal Study — 1st Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, Ohio; Class 21: Acrylic Panting, Floral Study — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom, Ohio, 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Erin R. Bradford, Racine, Ohio; Class 22: Acrylic painting, Miscellaneous — 1st Elizabeth Bird, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Bob Ball, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Erin R. Bradford, Racine, Ohio; Class 27: Pencil, Pen or Crayon — 1st Vicki Taylor, Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Elizabeth Bird, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio.

Division 3-Adult Painting, Experienced

Class 29: Oil Painting — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland, Ohio; Class 30: Acrylic Painting — 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, Ohio; Class 32: Other Media — 1st Vicki Taylor, Rutland, Ohio.

