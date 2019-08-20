Aldridge, Johnson top Fair photography contest

ROCK SPRINGS – The Meigs County Fair Amateur Photography entries consist of three groups Amateur, Advanced Pro and Semi Pro, and Youth ages 14 and under.

The Grand Champion photograph was by Patricia Aldridge of Reedsville with her Abstract Fine Art entry. The Reserve Champion was by Andrew Johnson of Middeport with his Meigs County Proud entry.

Division 101-People

Class 1: Individual Portrait — 1st Alicia Ihle, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 3rd Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio; Class 2: Self Portrait — 1st Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Brent Rose, Racine, Ohio; Class 3: Real Candid Moment — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Alicia Ihle, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Kevin Ihle, Racine, Ohio; Class 4: Friends Having Fun — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 3rd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio; Class 5: Sports or Action Shot — 1st Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Morgan Windon, 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine, Ohio.

Division 102-Landscape

Class 6: Plants and Flowers — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 3rd Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 7: Water — 1st Josephine L. Hill, Long Bottom, Ohio, 2nd Jacob Spencer, 3rd Peggy Crane, Rutland, Ohio; Class 8: Morning/Evening — 1st Patrece Beegle, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Brent Rose, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Teresa A. Wilson, Racine, Ohio; Class 9: Animals/Insects — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Elizabeth Bird, Racine, Ohio; Class 10: Architecture — 1st Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville, Ohio, 2nd Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio; Class 11: Drone Photography — 1st Brent Rose, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Alexis Ervin; Class 12: Life on the Farm — 1st Rachel Hupp, Racine, Ohio, Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Stephanie A. Lewis Clifton, W.Va.

Division 103-Meigs County Proud

Class 13: History — 1st Vivian R. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Jordan D. Pickens, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 14: Pomeroy — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio, 3rd Jacob Spencer; Class 15:Middleport — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Peggy Crane, Rutland, Ohio, Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 16: Rutland — 1st Vicki Taylor, Rutland, Ohio; Class 17: Chester — 1st Stephanie A. Lewis Clifton, W.Va., 2nd Vanessa Folmer, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Jacob Spencer; Class 18: Racine — 1st Sara Ervin, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Kevin Ihle, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 19: Reedsville — 1st Peggy Crane, Rutland, Ohio, 2nd Amanda Faulk, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 20: Tuppers Plains — 1st Peggy Crane Rutland, Ohio; Class 22: Meigs County Fairgrounds — 1st Brent Rose Racine, Ohio, 2nd Sara Ervin, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 23: Photo Showing the County — 1st Natasha Beasley, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Stephanie A Lewis Clifton, W.Va., 3rd Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Division 104-Abstract/Fine Art

Class 24: Macro/Micro — 1st Andrew N. Johnson Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio, Sydneyahna Card, Racine, Ohio; Class 25: Textures & Patterns — 1st Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio, 2nd Jordan D. Pickens, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Alexis Ervin. Class 26: Single Color — Andrew N. Johnson Middleport, Ohio, Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.; Class 27: Weird Fashion — 1st Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio; Class 28: Freestyle — 1st Patricia L. Aldridge, Reedsville, Ohio, 2nd Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio, Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio; Class 29: Fine Art Portrait — 1st Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio, 2nd Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 3rd Jacob Spencer.

Division 105-Mood

Class 30: Joy — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, 2nd Natasha Beasley, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Kevin Ihle, Racine, Ohio; Class 31:Melancholy — 1st Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 2nd Robert Bailey, Long Bottom, Ohio, 3rd Lisa Short, Middleport, Ohio; Class 32: Determined — Kevin Ihle, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Alexis Ervin; Class 33: Heartbreak/Loss — 2nd Lisa Short, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 34: Victory — 1st Stephanie A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 2nd Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Jacob Spencer.

Division 106-Trick Photography

Class 35: Photo Showing Trick Photograph — 1st Sharon Dean, Racine, Ohio, Andrew N. Johnson, Middleport, Ohio, 3rd Morgan Windon.

Division 107-Advanced PRO/SEMI PRO

Class 36: People — Ramond M. Johnson, 2nd Merrissa Pullins, Pomeroy, Ohio, 3rd Jacob Spencer; Class 37: Landscapes — 1st Ramond M. Johnson, Jacob Spencer, 3rd Merrissa Pullins, Pomeroy, Ohio.

Division 108-Youth

Class 38: Landscapes, 1st Sydneyahna Card, Racine, Ohio, 2nd Ashlyn M. Bradford, Racine, Ohio, 3rd Hannah Crane, Pomeroy, Ohio; Class 39: Picture Showing Fun — 1st Isaac A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va., 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio, 3rd Ashlyn M. Bradford, Racine, Ohio; Class 40: Around the Farm — 1st Hannah Crane, Pomeroy, Ohio, 2nd Opal H. Huggins, Rutland, Ohio, 3rd Isaac A. Lewis, Clifton, W.Va.

