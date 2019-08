ROCKSPRINGS — Results of the Open Class Poultry Show were as follows:

American

Class 1, Pen of one pullet and one cocker: Mattison Finlaw, first place;

Class 2, Pen of one hen and one cock: Nita Yost, first place;

English

Class 1, Pen of one pullet and one cocker: Alyssa Webb, first place;

Any other standard breed

Class 2, Pen of one hen and one cock: Nita Youst, first place;

Bantam

Class 2, Pen of one hen and one cock: Mattison Finlaw, first place.