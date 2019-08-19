Phil Dirt & The Dozers perform at the fair

ROCKSPRINGS — With a collection of classic cars from the collection of show sponsor Gene Whaley surrounding the stage, Phil Dirt and the Dozers performed Wednesday night at the Meigs County Fair.

The band, who travel across the country performing vintage rock and roll, is regarded as America’s most popular nostalgia Rock n’ Roll show.

The performance was sponsored by Gene and Shelia Whaley.

Steve "Dr Honk" Cabot and Tony Alfano of Phil Dirt and the Dozers took the people down memory lane Wednesday night at the Meigs County Fair. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.17-Phil-Dirt-1.jpg Lead singer Steve "Dr Honk" Cabot is pictured playing the bass. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.17-Phil-Dirt-2.jpg