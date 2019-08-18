Girl Scouts receive awards at State Fair

MEIGS COUNTY — Local Girl Scouts received several awards during at the Ohio State Fair.

Troop 1006 received the following awards at the Ohio State Fair: Girl Scout program, Prepping for Thinking day, red ribbon; Girl Scout program, Thinking Day Haite, blue ribbon; Girl Scout program, Brownie celebrations, red ribbon; Girl Scout program, Junior celebrations, blue ribbon; Art, bird houses, blue ribbon; Art, misc crafts, red ribbon; Customs and traditions, service projects, received outstanding group project trophy

Erin McKibben won 3rd place in the Talent show in the Girl Scout division with her dance routine.

Layla Nibert, Daisy Girl scout in Troop 1006, received the following awards at Ohio State Fair: Outdoors, wildlife Panda Bear, blue ribbon; Outdoors, knot board, 1st place trophy, Outstanding Daisy individual project.

Haylee Stout, Junior Girl Scout in Troop 1006, received the following awards at Ohio State Fair: Culinary, apple pie, blue ribbon; Communications, scrapbook, red ribbon; Science and beyond, recycling, red ribbon; Outdoors, outdoor craft, 1st place Outstanding Outdoor Trophy; Art, 3d Art, red ribbon.

Auna Parker received a blue ribbon in her art project. She also served as a Junior Aide at the Ohio State Fair along with Missouri Brown.

