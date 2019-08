Buyers spend thousands at Livestock Sale

ROCKSPRINGS — Dozens of local businesses and individuals showed their support for Meigs County’s youth on Saturday during the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

Livestock in 10 categories were sold by Junior Fair participants, including the first year for the Market Turkey category.

Animals sold included dairy feeders, goats, lambs, dairy steer, hogs, beef steers, chickens, rabbits, beef feeders and turkeys.

The Grand Champion Goat sold by Jessica Parker brought the day’s highest bid at $6,000, sold to Shelley Material, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, Carr Auto Glass, Parker Corporation, R.C. Construction and Sons, and Hoon Inc.

Kristina Weakley’s Grand Champion Hog was the second highest of the day at $5,000 to Ridenour Gas service. This is the 57th year for Jim and June Ridenour supporting Meigs County Youth at the livestock sale.

Additional awards presented on sale day were as follows:

Clean Stall Award (winner for the week) — Beef, Trenton Morrissey; Dairy, Coltin Parker; Goat, Jennifer Parker; Lamb, McKenzy Burnem; Rabbit, Sidney Dillon; Horse, Mattee Bolden; Hog, Whitney Durst; Chicken, Emma Leachman; and Turkey, Kyra Zuspan. The Clean Stall Award is sponsored by Home National Bank. The week winner was selected based on a drawing of the daily winners.

Best Decorated Stall — Beef, Olivia Wood; Dairy, Caelin Seth; Goat, Sydney Zirkle; Lamb, Jasina Will; Rabbit, Kendall Schagel; Horse, Ally Anderson; Hog, Chloe Rizer; Chicken, Raeann Schagel; and Turkey, Shelbe Cochran. Best Decorated Stall was sponsored by Farm Credit Services.

Meigs County Born and Raised (first place and second place) — Dairy Feeder, Caelin Seth and Coltin Parker; Goat, Bella Mugrage and Arielle Beeler; Lamb, Michael Kesterson and Matthew Garrett Parry; Dairy Steer, Caelin Seth; Hog, Jaycie Jordan and Jacob Jordan; Beef Steer, Makenna Rankin and Justin Pierce; Rabbits, Brenen Rowe and Brycen Rowe; Beef Feeder, MacKenzie Newell and Elizabeth Collins.

Livestock sale results (prices do not include any bumps made toward the animal)

Dairy Feeder

Caelin Seth (Grand Champion), Hoon Inc., $1,600; Coltin Parker (Reserve Champion), Home National Bank, $1,350; Annie McGrath, Dillon Cattle Company, $700.

Goat

Jessica Parker (Grand Champion), Shelley Material, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, Carr Auto Glass, Parker Corporation, R.C. Construction and Sons, and Hoon Inc., $6,000; Sydney Zirkle (Reserve Champion), Ridenour Gas Service, $3,200; Jennifer Parker, R.C. Construction and Sons, Hendrix Heating and Cooling, Parker Corporation and Shelley Materials; Jeremiah Mohler, Farmers Bank, $900; Makenzie Robertson, R.C. Construction and Sons, $900; Peyton Bailey, Karr Contracting and Karr Farms, $1,200; India Morris, Farmers Bank, $900; Bradley Dillon, Home National Bank, $1,200; Maddy Karr, Reed and Baur Insurance and State Rep. Jay Edwards, $1,000; Matthew Roberts, Save-A-Lot, $700; Bella Mugrage, Angell Tax Service, $1,000; Benjamin Bailey, State Rep. Jay Edwards, $700; Alexa Ingles, Gavin Plant, $2,000; Arielle Beeler, Bob’s Market and Ohio Valley Bank, $1,000; Leah Spencer, Bob’s Market and Ohio Valley Bank, $800; Jacob Spencer, Vlasak Performance, $800; Alex Pierce, Home National Bank, $800; Mattee Bolden, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram and Mark Porter Chevrolet, $1,200; Sydneyahna Card, Pleasant Valley Hospital, $1,500; Woodrow Will, Bridgeport Equipment and Tool, $1,000; Dana Card, Pleasant Valley Hospital, $1,500; Rhiannon Morris, McGinnis Inc. and AEP Mountaineer Plant, $1,300; Avary Mugrage, Wild Horse Cafe, $1,600; Maylee Barringer, Farmers Bank, $900; Valerie Hamm, McGinnis Inc. and Mountaineer Plant, $1,300; Halle Lewis, Hoon Inc., $1,400; Lydyah Barringer, Dr. Doug Hunter and Tenoglia & Salisbury Law Group, $1,000.

Lambs

Braden Watson (Grand Champion), Reed and Baur Insurance and State Rep. Jay Edwards, $2,000; Jaycie Jordan (Reserve Champion), Holzer Health System Meigs ER, $1,900; Michael Kesterson, Farmers Bank, $1,600; Lincoln Thomas, Constellium Rolled Products, $1,600; Maveryk Lisle, H&L Hoof Trimming, $1,800; Luke Enright, Baum’s TP One Stop and Baum Lumber, $1,000; Matthew Garrett Parry, Mark Porter Chevrolet, $1,000; Jasina Will, Home National Bank, $1,100; Hunter Boyer, Hickman Ag., $1,300; McKenzy Burnem, Norris Northup Dodge, $1,000; Amy Griffin, J&M Auto Sales, $600; Lauren Thorson, West Main Car Wash, Porter’s Pumpkin Patch and Webb Trucking, $900;Hunter Parry, Bob’s Market, $1,200; Caroline Roush, Yeauger Farm Supply, $700; Isaac Burnem, White Schwarzel Funeral Home, $900; Nevada Johnson, Hoon Inc., $1,000; Elizabeth Pullins, Peoples Bank, $800.

Dairy Steer

Caelin Seth (Grand Champion), Dillon Cattle Company, $3,000.

Hogs

Kristina Weakley (Grand Champion), Ridenour Gas Service, $5,000; Cooper Jude (Reserve Champion), Hoon Inc. and Grace Myers Excavating, $3,000; Whitney Durst, Skyline Bowling Center, $1,600; Erica Durst, D.V. Weber Construction, $1,500; Peyton Richmond, Mel Weese Optometrist, $1,200; Jacob Jordan, Shade River Ag and Certified Mechanical, $1,600; Parker Durst, White Schwarzel Funeral Home, $1,800; Logan Caldwell, J&M Auto Sales, $1,200; Brady Colburn, Saunders Insurance, $1,400; Layne Caldwell, Farmers Bank, $1,400; Audrey Riffle, Hupp Outfitters, Hupp Landscaping, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Reed and Baur Insurance, Sammi Mugrage, West Main Car Wash, T. Johnson Contracting and Curtis Food Plots, $1,400; Ashton Jude, Pool Masters of Vienna, $1,300; Trinity Wood, McGinnis Inc. and AEP Mountaineer Plant; Kaden Robinson, Norris Northup Dodge, $1,400; Gabriel Folmer, Ohio Valley Bank, $1,400; Ashton Monroe, Judge Mick Barr, $1,300; Dominique Butcher, Ewing Schwarzel Funeral Home, $1,400; Colton Hamm, Home National Bank, $1,600; Adyn Monroe, Mel Weese Optometrist and Dr. Doug Hunter, $1,300; Brayden Robinson, Norris Northup Dodge, $1,900; Katheryn Ryan, AEP Mountaineer Plant and Baum Lumber, $2,100; Monte Riffle, Swisher & Lohse, $2,300.

Beef Steer

Makenna Rankin (Grand Champion), J&M Auto Sales, $4,200; Elizabeth Collins (Reserve Champion), Parker Corporation, $3,800; Faith Bauerbach, Irvines Camper Sales, $3,800; Trenton Morrissey, Dr. Meghan Haynes, Holzer, $3,300; Rachel Kesterson, J&L Construction and Rutland Service Center, $4,100; Justin Pierce, Nova Rubber, $3,100; Ethan Mullen, Peoples Bank, Mark Porter Chevrolet and Vision Source Meigs Clinic, $3,600; Kylie Gheen, Mark Porter Chevrolet and State Rep. Jay Edwards, $3,900; Sean Stobaugh, Parker Corporation, $3,500; Nathan Pierce, Nova Rubber, $3,200; Zachary Williams, Home National Bank, $3,600; Mitchel Evans, Parker Corporation, $3,900.

Chickens

Raeann Schagel (Grand Champion), Pat Mullen Construction and RVC Architects, $2,100; Jacob Rice (Reserve Champion), McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood, $1,400; Austin Rice, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, $200; Hunter Smith, J&M Auto Sales, $400; Sarah Williams, Don Leedy, $450; Landen Woods, Farmers Bank, $300; Levi Williams, Don Leedy, $450; David Hall, AEP Mountaineer Plant, $450; Mattison Finlaw, K&C Show Poultry, $450; MacKenzie Smith, J&M Auto Sales, $400; Blake Cremeans, Tenoglia & Salisbury Law Group, $350; Cooper Schagel, Farmers Bank, $300; Kastle Hall, Tenoglia & Salisbury Law Group, $350; Olivia Yost, AEP Mountaineer Plant, $375; Alexia Cremeans, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, $375; Lydia Edwards, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, $300; Emma Leachman, Ohio Valley Plumbing and Reed and Baur Insurance, $700; Lane Edwards, Baum Lumber, $400; Corey Seth, Tengolia & Salisbury Law Group, $650.

Rabbits

Brenen Rowe (Grand Champion), Ridenour Gas Service, $2,000; Gabrielle Beeler (Reserve Champion), Hoon Inc., $1,400; Brycen Rowe, Gavin Plant, $1,600; Rachel Jackson, Home National Bank, $800; Shylleigh Klintworth, Mark Porter Auto, $300; Brogan Jenkins, Farmers Bank, $250; Jerry Johnson, A-1 Sanitation, $350; Kenzie Arms, McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood, $400; Michael Brown, Vlasak Performance and Baum’s TP One Stop, $300; Alexis Grubb, Ridenour Gas Service, $400; Nathaniel Minshall, Mel Weese Optometrist, $300; Samual Cremeans, Ridenour Gas Service, $450; Avery Patterson, Dettwiller Lumber, $550; Brayden O’Brien, Constellium Rolled Products, $350; Keaghan Wolfe, Farmers Bank, $300; Shawna Joseph, A-1 Sanitation, $350; Andrea Mahr, Farmers Bank, $400; Dustin Vance, McDonalds’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood, $300; Missouri Brown, Birchfield Funeral Home, $300; Simon Spires, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, $250; Kendall Schagel, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying, $350; Kyler Basham, Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, Ram, $450; Colton Minshall, Peoples Bank, $350; Gavan Smith, Gavin Plant, $500; Hannah Jackson, Elizabeth Lawrence, $325; Hunter Clary, Butcher Logging, $400; Emilie Smith, Holzer Health Systems Meigs ER, $550; Sidney Dillon, Birchfield Funeral Home, $550; Reilly Blackston, AEP Mountaineer Plant, $425; Matthew Jackson, Constellium Rolled Products, $400; Adryauna Parker, Baum’s TP One Stop, $350; Jacquelynn Dailey, Farmers Bank, $250.

Beef Feeder

MacKenzie Newell (Grand Champion), Reed and Baur Insurance and Ohio Valley Plumbing, $4,400; Becca Pullins (Reserve Champion), Ridenour Gas Service, $4,100; Lucas Finlaw, Holzer Health System Meigs ER, $1,200; Trevor Morrissey, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley, $1,600; Olivia Wood, Collins Show Cattle, $2,400; Olivia Harris, Holzer Health System, $1,550; Conner Ervin, Baum Lumber, $1,300; Alexis Ervin, Mark Porter Chevrolet, $1,400; Brayden Ervin, Farmers Bank, $1,600; Austin Rose, Holzer Helath System Meigs ER, $1,600; Abigail Bauerbach, Heritage Coop, $1,400; Ryan Parker, Farmers Bank, $1,200; McKenzie Long, Baum’s TP One Stop, $1,300; Ryan Ross, Precision Fabrication, $1,500; Preston Ervin, Home National Bank, $1,650; Dalton Ervin, Peoples Bank, $1,400; Megan Ross, D.V. Weber Construction, $1,400; Samuel Williams, Farmers Bank, $1,500; Israel Williams, Leedy Angus Farms, $1,200; Samuel Bauerbach, Hendrix Heating and Cooling, $1,300; Shayla Hysell, Ohio Valley Bank and Bob’s Market, $1,300; Manuel Kole Gheen, Hendrix Heating and Cooling, $1,300; Cassidy Bailey, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, $1,100; William Oldaker, Hendrix Heating and Cooling, $1,250; Brandon Oldaker, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying, $1,300; Elisha Jane Williams, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, $1,200.

Turkey

Jenna Jordan (Grand Champion), Holzer Health System Meigs ER, $1,800; Steven Fitzgerald (Reserve Champion), Meigs Vet Clinic, $1,000; Emma Doczi, Farmers Bank, $500; Kyra Zuspan, RVC Architects and Pat Mullen Construction, $600; Meredith Cremeans, Birchfield Funeral Home, $350; Shelbe Cochran, Auto Zone, $300; Hannah Erwin, Elizabeth Lawrence, $300; Raeven Reedy, Newsome Family, $825; Bryant Mohler, Dettwiller Lumber, $600; Jensen Litchfield, AEP Mountaineer Plant, $500.

The Grand Champion Beef Feeder shown by MacKenzie Newell was purchased by Ohio Valley Plumbing and Reed and Baur Insurance for $4,400. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Beef-Feeder.jpg The Grand Champion Beef Feeder shown by MacKenzie Newell was purchased by Ohio Valley Plumbing and Reed and Baur Insurance for $4,400. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Beef Steer shown by Makenna Rankin was purchased by J&M Auto Sales for $4,200. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Beef-Steer.jpg The Grand Champion Beef Steer shown by Makenna Rankin was purchased by J&M Auto Sales for $4,200. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Chickens shown by Raeann Schagel were purchased by RVC Architects and Mat Mullen Construction for $2,100. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Chicken.jpg The Grand Champion Chickens shown by Raeann Schagel were purchased by RVC Architects and Mat Mullen Construction for $2,100. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder shown by Caelin Seth was purchased by Hoon Inc. for $1,600. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Dairy-Feeder.jpg The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder shown by Caelin Seth was purchased by Hoon Inc. for $1,600. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Dairy Steer shown by Caelin Seth was purchased by Dillon Cattle Company for $3,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Dairy-Steer.jpg The Grand Champion Dairy Steer shown by Caelin Seth was purchased by Dillon Cattle Company for $3,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Goat shown by Jessica Parker was purchased by Shelley Material, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, Carr Auto Glass, Parker Corporation, R.C. Construction and Sons and Hoon Inc. for $6,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Goat.jpg The Grand Champion Goat shown by Jessica Parker was purchased by Shelley Material, Mark Porter Ford of Jackson, Carr Auto Glass, Parker Corporation, R.C. Construction and Sons and Hoon Inc. for $6,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Hog shown by Kristina Weakley was purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $5,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Hog.jpg The Grand Champion Hog shown by Kristina Weakley was purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $5,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Lamb shown by Braden Watson was purchased by State Re. Jay Edwards and Reed and Baur Insurance for $2,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Lamb.jpg The Grand Champion Lamb shown by Braden Watson was purchased by State Re. Jay Edwards and Reed and Baur Insurance for $2,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Rabbits shown by Brenen Rowe were purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $2,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Rabbit.jpg The Grand Champion Rabbits shown by Brenen Rowe were purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $2,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Grand Champion Turkey shown by Jenna Jordan was purchased by Holzer Health System Meigs ER for $1,800. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_GC-Turkey.jpg The Grand Champion Turkey shown by Jenna Jordan was purchased by Holzer Health System Meigs ER for $1,800. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Beef Feeder shown by Becca Pullins was purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $4,100. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Beef-Feeder.jpg The Reserve Champion Beef Feeder shown by Becca Pullins was purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $4,100. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Beef Steer shown by Elizabeth Collins was purchased by Parker Corporation for $3,800. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Beef-Steer.jpg The Reserve Champion Beef Steer shown by Elizabeth Collins was purchased by Parker Corporation for $3,800. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Chickens shown by Jacob Rice were purchased by McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood for $1,400. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Chicken.jpg The Reserve Champion Chickens shown by Jacob Rice were purchased by McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood for $1,400. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder shown by Coltin Parker was purchased by Home National Bank for $1,350. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Dairy-Feeder.jpg The Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder shown by Coltin Parker was purchased by Home National Bank for $1,350. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Goat shown by Sydney Zirkle was purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $3,200. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Goat.jpg The Reserve Champion Goat shown by Sydney Zirkle was purchased by Ridenour Gas Service for $3,200. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Hog shown by Cooper Jude was purchased by Hoon Inc. for $3,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Hog.jpg The Reserve Champion Hog shown by Cooper Jude was purchased by Hoon Inc. for $3,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Lamb shown by Jaycie Jordan was purchased by Holzer Health System Meigs ER for $1,900. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Lamb.jpg The Reserve Champion Lamb shown by Jaycie Jordan was purchased by Holzer Health System Meigs ER for $1,900. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Rabbits shown by Gabrielle Beeler were purchased by Hoon Inc. for $1,400. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Rabbit.jpg The Reserve Champion Rabbits shown by Gabrielle Beeler were purchased by Hoon Inc. for $1,400. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Reserve Champion Turkey shown by Steven Fitzgerald was purchased by Meigs Vet Clinic for $1,000. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_RC-Turkey.jpg The Reserve Champion Turkey shown by Steven Fitzgerald was purchased by Meigs Vet Clinic for $1,000. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Many local businesses and individuals gathered in the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena on Saturday for the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.20-Sale-1.jpg Many local businesses and individuals gathered in the Ridenour Family Livestock Arena on Saturday for the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.