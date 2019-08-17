Pedal, Pedal, Pedal

ROCKSPRINGS — The week’s winners of the always popular Meigs County Fair Kiddie Tractor Pull battled it out on Friday morning for trophies and cash prizes.

In the 35-55 pound weight class, Wednesday winner Xavyrion Preast was the winner of the Pull of Champions with three full pulls and a final pull of 28 feet.

Second place in the class was Jayci Davis, Thursday’s winner, with three full pulls and a final pull of 27.7 feet. Third place was Treyson Mullen, Tuesday’s winner, with three full pulls and a final pull of 22.1 feet. Fourth place was Eli VanFossen, Monday’s winner, with two full pulls and a final pull of 26.8 feet.

In the 56-75 pound weight class, Monday winner John Turley was the winner of the Pull of Champions with two full pulls and a final pull of 23 feet. Second place was Brooke Marcinko, Wednesday’s winner, with two full pulls and a final pull of 22.1 feet. Third place was Jake DeWees, Tuesday’s winner, with one full pull and a final pull of 27.9 feet. In fourth place was Nolan Blake, Thursday’s winner, with a full pull and a final pull of 21.2 feet.

Sponsors for the event and prizes include Home National Bank, Hupp Landscaping, Montgomery Trailer Sales, Sherry and the late Huck Wagner, Fitch Farms and Grumpy’s Toy Pulling Team, Meigs County Fish and Game, and Marlin Evans, seed consultant.

Volunteers for the daily pulls and the Pull of Champions included Mitchell Evans, Tyson Hupp, Austin Rose, Tammy and C.T. Chapman, Rachel Hupp, Janie Fitch, Dalton Ervin, Peyton Johnson, Joe and Tara Rose Roberts, Caelin Seth, Olivia Yost, Maxine Rose, Leland Parker and Brent Rose.

The next chance for area kids to take part in the Kiddie Tractor Pull will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Racine’s Party in the Park.

The 56-75 pound class winners of the Meigs County Fair Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions were (pictured from left with their trophies) John Turley, Brooke Marcinko, Jake DeWees and Nolan Blake. Also pictured are sponsors and Meigs County Fair Royalty. The 35-55 pound class winners of the Meigs County Fair Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions were (pictured from left with their trophies) Xavyrion Preast, Jayci Davis, Treyson Mullen, and Eli VanFossen. Also pictured are sponsors and Meigs County Fair Royalty. Eli VanFossen Treyson Mullen Xavyrion Preast Jayci Davis John Turley Jake DeWees Brooke Marcinko Nolan Blake

Pull of Champions held at Meigs Fair

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

