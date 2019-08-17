Prevention Day held at Meigs Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Meigs County Community Prevention Coalition hosted the second annual Drug Prevention Day at the Meigs County Fair.

The prevention coalition planned and organized the event with the sheriff’s office as a way to educate children about the importance of living a drug and alcohol free life. The theme of the day this year was “Your Presence is a Present” and they encouraged everyone to be a friend that speaks up, listens, asks for help etc.

The event was held in the afternoon during “kid’s day” at the fair, which is when children 12 years old and under have free admission until noon.

The speaker at the event was Batman, and he brought along Batgirl with him. Batman spoke to children about getting through tough times, being a good person and breaking the cycle of drug abuse.

Batman, who said he was a child from a broken home and was abused and neglected, turned his life around after he got to what he said was his lowest point. He said he spent time in prison and was in a really bad place, but it’s never too late to turn around.

Batman said there are four things a person needs to be great in life — to never give up, always do the right thing, help other people, and never be a bully.

Batman said he was abused by his father, because his father was abused by his father. Batman encouraged children to be chain breakers in the generation abuse — both physical and drug related.

Batman said he uses his past experiences to teach children about drug abuse. He said you have to take a ‘mess,’ add some ‘age’ to it … and make it a ‘message.’

He asked the children what they love — their family, a warm bed to sleep in, friends, etc. Batman then told them if they ever tried drugs one time, they would lose all those good things.

The children had the opportunity to take pictures with Batman and to interact with Sheriff Keith Wood and the deputies.

All children who registered for the event got a bag full of information about a drug free life, information on what to do in a situation in which drugs are involved, and fun items such as a lanyard and sunglasses. They were also entered into a drawing for door prizes, which included games, Cosi tickets and the grand prize trampoline.

DJ Rockin’ Reggie, who is on the prevention coalition, was on the hill stage playing music and had a few dance competitions with the kids.

Several items will be auctioned off on Saturday during the livestock sale at the fair. The proceeds will be used for the prevention fund to continue education and prevention programs for children in Meigs County. Some of the items include an Ohio State University package, an Ohio University package, and a Blue Jackets package.

The event was sponsored by Jim and the late Barb Fry, Laughlin Vending, Brickles Concession, The Ohio Valley Bank, Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of ADAMHS, Meigs County Sheriff, Meigs County Prosecutor, OSU Extension Meigs County, Meigs County Fair Board, Tri-County Christian Concerts, and Loyalty is Forever.

Batman shares drug prevention message

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to OVP

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

