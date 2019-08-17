One person died in crash

POMEROY — A one vehicle crash near Pomeroy resulted in the death of the driver on Friday afternoon.

According to a run report from the Pomeroy Fire Department, at 4:46 p.m. the department received a call of a one vehicle accident with possible auto fire on Laurel Cliff Road in Salisbury Township.

“Upon arrival, crews found one cargo van had left the roadway, went through a right of way fence, before coming to rest along an embankment and catching fire. Crews from Pumper 1 pulled the front bumper line to extinguish the fire in the passenger compartment. As the fire was extinguished, crews found one occupant deceased in the vehicle. Crews stayed on-scene to assist with extrication, and keeping the road shut down to assist the coroner and funeral home,” read the report.

Once the preliminary on-scene investigation was completed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pomeroy Fire Department crews returned to quarters.

“The department extends its condolences to the family and friends of the occupant who passed away. The occupant may have had a medical related issue that is related to the accident,” read the report.

The name of the individual involved in the crash has not been released.

Responding to the scene was Pomeroy Pumpers 1 and 3, Meigs County EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Meigs County Coroners Office, Birchfield Funeral Home, and Racine Service Center. The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office was also contacted for assistance. Further details will be released by the Gallia-Meigs Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.