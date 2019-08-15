Parker, Zirkle top Market Goat Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Jessica Parker showed the 2019 Grand Champion Market Goat at the Meigs County Fair on Wednesday night.

The Reserve Champion was shown by Sydney Zirkle. Rounding out the top five market goats were Jennifer Parker, Jeremiah Mohler, and Makenzie Robertson.

Jessica Parker was also named the Grand Champion Market Goat Showman. Reserve Champion Showman was Makenzie Robertson.

In the showmanship classes, first places were awarded to Jessica Parker (senior), Arielle Beeler (junior), Alexa Ingels (intermediate), and Makenzie Robertson (novice).

The placings for the market classes were as follows, starting with first place,

Underweight: Bradley Hamm, Kyra Zuspan, Zoey Schartiger;

Class 1: Bradley Dillon, Benjamin Bailey, Alex Pierce, Rhiannon Morris, Halle Lewis;

Class 2: Sydney Zirkle, Makenzie Robertson, Leah Spencer, Woodrow Will, Maylee Barringer, Lydyah Barringer;

Class 3: Peyton Bailey, Matthew Roberts, Jacob Spencer, Dana Card, Valerie Hamm;

Class 4: Jennifer Parker, Maddy Karr, Arielle Beeler, Sydneyahna Card, Avary Mugrage;

Class 5: Jess Parker, Jeremiah Mohler, Alexa Ingels, Mattee Bolden;

Class 6: India Morris, Bella Mugrage.

The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Jessica Parker (right), with the Reserve Champion Market Goat shown by Sydney Zirkle (left). Also pictured is Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Goat-1-1.jpg The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Jessica Parker (right), with the Reserve Champion Market Goat shown by Sydney Zirkle (left). Also pictured is Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Kayla Hawthorne photo Several Junior Fair participants took part in the Junior Fair Goat Show on Wednesday evening. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Goat-3-1.jpg Several Junior Fair participants took part in the Junior Fair Goat Show on Wednesday evening. Kayla Hawthorne photo Jessica Parker was named the Grand Champion Market Goat Showman, with Makenzie Robertson named the Reserve Champion Market Goat Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Little Miss Brielle Wyatt. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_DSC_0013.jpg Jessica Parker was named the Grand Champion Market Goat Showman, with Makenzie Robertson named the Reserve Champion Market Goat Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Little Miss Brielle Wyatt. Kayla Hawthorne photo

Parker, Robertson named top showmen

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.