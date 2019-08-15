Rowe, Beeler top Rabbit Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Brenen Rowe showed the 2019 Grand Champion Market Rabbits at the Meigs County Fair on Thursday.

The Reserve Champion Market Rabbits were shown by Gabrielle Beeler. Rounding out the top five market rabbits were Brycen Rowe, Rachel Jackson, and Shyleigh Klintworth.

Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion rabbit showman. Beeler was named the Reserve Champion.

In the showmanship classes, first places were awarded to Gabrielle Beeler (senior), Rachel Jackson (junior), Brycen Rowe (intermediate), and Alexis Grubb (novice).

The placings for the market classes are as follows, starting with first place,

Underweight: Avery King, Brylan Smith;

Class 1: Jerry Johnson, Michael Brown, Samuel Cremeans, Shawna Joseph, Simon Spires;

Class 2: Brogan Jenkins, Kenzie Arms, Nathaniel Minshall, Keaghan Wolfe, Missouri Brown, Colton Minshall, Hunter Clary, Reilly Blackston, Adryauna Parker;

Class 3: Brycen Rowe, Shyleigh Klintworth, Alexis Grubb, Brayden O’Brien, Dustin Vance, Kyler Basham, Hannah Jackson, Sidney Dillon, Matthew Jackson, Jacquelynn Dailey;

Class 4: Brenen Rowe, Gabrielle Beeler, Rachel Jackson, Avery Patterson, Andrea Mahr, Kendall Schagel, Gavan Smith, Emilie Smith.

The Grand Champion Market Rabbits were shown by Brenen Rowe, and the Reserve Champion Market Rabbits were shown by Gabrielle Beeler. Also pictured is Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Rabbit-1.jpg The Grand Champion Market Rabbits were shown by Brenen Rowe, and the Reserve Champion Market Rabbits were shown by Gabrielle Beeler. Also pictured is Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Gabrielle Beeler the Reserve Champion Market Showman during Thursday’s Rabbit Show. Also pictured are Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Rabbit-2.jpg Rachel Jackson was named the Grand Champion Rabbit Showman and Gabrielle Beeler the Reserve Champion Market Showman during Thursday’s Rabbit Show. Also pictured are Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Several Junior Fair participants took part in the Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show on Thursday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Rabbit-3.jpg Several Junior Fair participants took part in the Junior Fair Market Rabbit Show on Thursday morning.

Jackson, Beeler named top showmen

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.