Seth tops Dairy Steer show

ROCKSPRINGS — Caelin Seth showed the Grand Champion dairy steer on Tuesday evening at the Meigs County Fair.

Seth also won Grand Champion Dairy Steer Showman with her 1,433 pound Holstein.

The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder was also shown by Seth, a Holstein weighing 522. The Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder, a Brown Swiss weighing 567, was shown by Coltin Parker.

Annie McGrath also exhibited her animal in the feeder show and was placed third.

McGrath was awarded Grand Champion dairy feeder showman and Seth was awarded Reserve Champion.

The Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer was shown by Caelin Seth. Seth was also named Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Dairy-1-Steer.jpg The Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer was shown by Caelin Seth. Seth was also named Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. The Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder was shown by Caelin Seth (left), with the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder shown by Coltin Parker (right). Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Dairy-Feeder-Market.jpg The Grand Champion Market Dairy Feeder was shown by Caelin Seth (left), with the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder shown by Coltin Parker (right). Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman was Annie McGrath (left), with Caelin Seth (right) named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Dairy-Feeder-Showmanship.jpg The Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Showman was Annie McGrath (left), with Caelin Seth (right) named the Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder Showman.

Seth, Parker top Dairy Feeder show

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

