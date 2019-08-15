Rankin, Collins top Beef Steer show

ROCKSPRINGS — Makenna Rankin showed the Grand Champion Market Steer at the 2019 Meigs County Fair on Tuesday night.

Elizabeth Collins showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer at the show. Rounding out the top five were Jessica Parker, Faith Bauerbach, and Trenton Morrissey.

For showmanship, Mackenzie Newell won Grand Champion Showman for the 700 pounds and over division, which allowed beef breeding exhibitors to participate with the market exhibitors in showmanship. Collins was awarded Reserve Champion Showman.

In the showmanship classes, first places were awarded to Elizabeth Collins (senior), Zachary Williams (junior), Mackenzie Newell (intermediate), and Makenna Rankin (novice).

The placings for the market classes are as follows, starting with first place,

Class 1: Rachel Kesterson, Justin Pierce, Nathan Pierce;

Class 2: Faith Bauerbach, Becca Pullins, Sean Stobaugh;

Class 3: Jessica Parker, Trenton Morrissey, Kylie Gheen, Zachary Williams, Mitchel Evans;

Class 4: Makenna Rankin, Elizabeth Collins, Ethan Mullen.

The Grand Champion Market Beef Steer was shown by Makenna Rankin. Also pictured is Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Beef-Steer-Grand.jpg The Grand Champion Market Beef Steer was shown by Makenna Rankin. Also pictured is Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Kayla Hawthorne photo The Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer was shown by Elizabeth Collins. Also pictured is Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Beef-Steer-Reserve.jpg The Reserve Champion Market Beef Steer was shown by Elizabeth Collins. Also pictured is Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Kayla Hawthorne photo Mackenzie Newell (right) was named the Grand Champion Showman and Elizabeth Collins (right) the Reserve Champion Showman for 700 lbs and over showmanship. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Beef-Steer-Showman.jpg Mackenzie Newell (right) was named the Grand Champion Showman and Elizabeth Collins (right) the Reserve Champion Showman for 700 lbs and over showmanship. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Kayla Hawthorne photo

Newell, Collins named top showmen

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

