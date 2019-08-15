Newell, Pullins top Beef Feeder Show

ROCKSPRINGS — The 2019 Grand Champion commercial beef feeder was shown by MacKenzie Newell on Tuesday evening.

The Reserve champion feeder was shown by Becca Pullins.

Rounding out the top five market feeders were Jennifer Parker, Elizabeth Collins, and Michael Kesterson.

McKenzie Long was awarded Grand Champion Showman for the under 700 pounds division, which allowed beef breeding exhibitors to participate with the market exhibitors in showmanship. Reserve Champion Showman was Jennifer Parker.

In the showmanship classes, first place ribbons were awarded to Becca Pullins (senior), McKenzie Long (junior), Jennifer Parker (intermediate), and Makenzie Robertson (novice).

The placings for the market classes were as follows, starting with first place,

Class 1: Elizabeth Collins, Olivia Harris, Abigail Bauerbach, Makenzie Robertson, Samuel Bauerbach, Manuel Gheen, William Oldaker;

Class 2: Trevor Morrissey, Sean Stobaugh, Ryan Parker, Megan Ross, Shayla Hysell, Cassidy Bailey, Brandon Oldaker, Elisha Jane Williams;

Class 3: Lucas Finlaw, Olivia Wood, Austin Rose, Dalton Ervin, Israel Williams;

Class 4: Becca Pullins, Jennifer Parker, Conner Ervin, McKenzie Long;

Class 5: MacKenzie Newell, Kylie Gheen, Alexis Ervin, Ryan Ross;

Class 6: Michael Kesterson, Ethan Mullen, Brayden Ervin, Preston Ervin, Samuel Williams.

MacKenzie Newell (right) showed the Grand Champion Beef Feeder and Becca Pullins showed the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder during Tuesday evening’s show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Beef-Feeder-Market.jpg MacKenzie Newell (right) showed the Grand Champion Beef Feeder and Becca Pullins showed the Reserve Champion Beef Feeder during Tuesday evening’s show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Kayla Hawthorne photo McKenzie Long was named Grand Champion Showman and Jennifer Parker (right) was named Reserve Champion Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.16-Beef-Feeder-Showmanship.jpg McKenzie Long was named Grand Champion Showman and Jennifer Parker (right) was named Reserve Champion Showman. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Kayla Hawthorne photo

Long, Parker named top showmen

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

