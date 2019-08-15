Cochran crowned Horse Princess

ROCKSPRINGS — Shelbe Cochran was crowned the 2019 Horse Princess during the Junior Fair Horse Show on Monday.
During the show, Lydia Edwards received the Rachael Downie award for 2019. According to information provided by 4-H advisor Patrece Beegle, the Rachael Downie award honors 4-H youth who display a love for horses and personal growth from their experiences in 4-H.
The awards for the show were as follows,
Ranch performance, which consists of ranch pleasure, ranch riding and trail:
Senior division – Megan Ross, grand champion; Makayla Smith, reserve champion;
Junior division – Mattee Bolden, grand champion; Sarah Williams, reserve champion.
Gymkhana performance, which consists of barrel racing, pole bending and keyhole:
Senior division – Lydia Edwards, grand champion; Rhiannon Morris, reserve champion;
Junior division – Allyson Anderson, grand champion; Shayla Hysell, reserve champion;
Novice division – Kaelin Steele, grand champion; Maveryk Lisle, reserve champion;
