Cochran crowned Horse Princess

Junior Fair Horse Show results announced

By Kayla Hawthorne - Special to the Sentinel

The 2018 Horse Princess Makayla Smith is pictured crowning 2019 Horse Princess Shelbe Cochran.

Courtesy of Patrece Beegle

Riders took part in several competitions during the Junior Fair Horse Show on Monday.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

Judging in several categories took part on Monday morning at the Junior Fair Horse Show.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

One showman stands next to her horse in the arena as they prepare for the Junior Fair Horse Show.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

Riders make their way around the horse arena on Monday.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

A horse and rider compete in the Junior Fair Horse Show on Monday morning.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

A young showman leads her horse around the arena.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

As part of the Junior Fair Horse Show riders had to navigate their horses the poles and barrels.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

A rider prepares for the Junior Fair Horse Show on Monday.


Kayla Hawthorne photo

ROCKSPRINGS — Shelbe Cochran was crowned the 2019 Horse Princess during the Junior Fair Horse Show on Monday.

During the show, Lydia Edwards received the Rachael Downie award for 2019. According to information provided by 4-H advisor Patrece Beegle, the Rachael Downie award honors 4-H youth who display a love for horses and personal growth from their experiences in 4-H.

The awards for the show were as follows,

Ranch performance, which consists of ranch pleasure, ranch riding and trail:

Senior division – Megan Ross, grand champion; Makayla Smith, reserve champion;

Junior division – Mattee Bolden, grand champion; Sarah Williams, reserve champion.

Gymkhana performance, which consists of barrel racing, pole bending and keyhole:

Senior division – Lydia Edwards, grand champion; Rhiannon Morris, reserve champion;

Junior division – Allyson Anderson, grand champion; Shayla Hysell, reserve champion;

Novice division – Kaelin Steele, grand champion; Maveryk Lisle, reserve champion;

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

