Next Level performs

Next Level performed on the Meigs County Fair’s Hill Stage on Tuesday evening, with a variety of music to entertain the crowd. The band includes Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on vocals. The band has several additional performances scheduled in the coming weeks around the area. For more on the upcoming performances find Next Level on Facebook.

