Weakley, Jude top Hog Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Kristina Weakley was named the showman of the Grand Champion Market Hog at the 2019 Meigs County Fair on Wednesday morning. This is Weakley’s first year showing hogs.

Cooper Jude showed the Reserve Champion Market Hog at the show. Rounding out the top five for the show were Whitney Durst, Jaycie Jordan, and Erica Durst.

For showmanship, Jacob Jordan was awarded the Grand Champion Hog Showman and Jaycie Jordan was named the Reserve Champion Hog Showman.

In the showmanship classes, first places were awarded to Jacob Jordan (senior), Shelbe Cochran (junior), Jaycie Jordan (intermediate), and Kristina Weakley (novice).

The placings for the market classes were as follows, starting with first place:

Underweight: Shelbe Cochran, Chloe Rizer;

Class 1: Cooper Jude, Parker Durst, Steven Fitzgerald, Trinity Wood, Ashton Monroe, Adyn Monroe, Monte Riffle;

Class 2: Erica Durst, Jacob Jordan, Layne Caldwell, Ashton Jude, Gabriel Folmer, Colton Hamm, Kathryn Ryan;

Class 3: Kristina Weakley, Peyton Richmond, Brady Colburn, MaKenna Rankin, Kaden Robinson, Dominique Butcher, Brayden Robinson;

Class 4: Whitney Durst, Jaycie Jordan, Logan Caldwell, Audrey Riffle.

The Grand and Reserve Champion titles for Weakley and Jude end an 11-year run for the Jordan family of having either the Grand Champion or Reserve Champion Hog, many times both, in the market show. The siblings — which include Jacob, Jenna, Jaycie and older sister Jackie, as well younger sister Janie who is not old enough to compete yet — had swept the market and showmanship titles from 2015-2018.

The siblings have won either grand or reserve champion showman (sometimes both) since 2012, a streak which continues following the titles by Jacob Jordan and Jaycie Jordan on Wednesday.

Kristina Weakley is pictured with her Grand Champion Market Hog. Also pictured is Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Cooper Jude is pictured with his Reserve Champion Market Hog. Also pictured is Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Grand and Reserve Champion Hog Showmen Jacob Jordan (right) and Jaycie Jordan (left) are pictured with their hogs. The 2019 Meigs County Junior Fair Market Hog Show Final Drive included Kristina Weakley, Cooper Jude, Erica Durst and Whitney Durst.

Jordans named top showmen

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

