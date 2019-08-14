Open Class Fair Show results

ROCKSPRINGS — The Open Class Dairy Show was held on Monday morning at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

Results were as follows:

Holsteins — Bull Calf: 1st place, Alyssa Webb; Spring Heifer Calf: 1st place, Alyssa Webb; Aged Dry Cow: 1st place, Annie F. McGrath;

Milking Shorthorn — Spring Heifer Calf: 1st place, Alyssa Webb;

Brown Swiss — Spring Yearling Heifer: 1st place, Coltin Parker; Winter Yearling Heifer: 1st place, Kelsey Stewart; Junior Two Year Old: 1st place, Coltin Parker; Dry Cow: 1st place, Coltin Parker; Aged Dry Cow: 1st place, Coltin Parker; Best Three Females: 1st place, Coltin Parker; Dam and Daughter: 1st place Coltin Parker, 2nd place Coltin Parker; Produce of Dam: 1st place, Coltin Parker; Herd-Four Females: 1st place, Coltin Parker;

Jerseys — Aged Cow: 1st place, Laura Pullins; Aged Dry Cow: 1st place Margaret Parker, 2nd place Laura Pullins; Best Three Females: 1st place, Laura Pullins; Dam and Daughter: 1st place, Laura Pullins.