Schagel, Rice top Chicken Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Raeann Schagel and Jacob Rice will top the Market Chicken sale bill on Saturday during the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale after taking top honors during the Market Chicken Show on Tuesday.

Raeann Schagel’s chickens were named the Grand Champion Market Chickens, with Rice’s chickens named the Reserve Champion Market Chickens. Rounding out the top five were Austin Rice, Lucas Finlaw and Hunter Smith.

Taking part in the Market Chicken Show (by class and placement in class) were the following:

Class 1 — Levi Williams, Sarah Williams, Blake Cremeans and Alexia Cremeans;

Class 2 — Lucas Finlaw, Landen Woods, MacKenzie Smith, Olivia Yost and Emma Leachman;

Class 3 — Austin Rice, Hunter Smith, Mattison Finlaw, Kastle Hall, Dominique Butcher, Lane Edwards and Corey Seth;

Class 4 — Raeann Schagel, Jacob Rice, David Hall, Cooper Schagel and Lydia Edwards.

In Poultry Showmanship, Mattison Finlaw was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman, with Landen Woods named the Reserve Champion Chicken Showman. Taking first place in their respective classes were Mattison Finlaw (Senior), Cooper Schagel (Junior), Raeann Schagel (Intermediate), and Landon Woods (Novice).

In the Non-Market Poultry Show, Overall Grand Champion Poultry went to Cooper Schagel with his geese. Overall Reserve Champion Poultry went to Blake Cremeans with her large fowl.

Non-Market Poultry results were as follows:

Grand Champion Pullet Project — Blake Cremeans;

Reserve Champion Pullet Project — Mattison Finlaw;

Grand Champion Fancy Poultry — Olivia Yost;

Reserve Champion Fancy Poultry — Blake Cremeans;

Grand Champion Ducks — Raeann Schagel;

Reserve Champion Ducks — Woodrow Will;

Grand Champion Pigeons — Woody Will;

Grand Champion Bantam — Blake Cremeans;

Reserve Champion Bantam — Adryauna Parker;

Grand Champion Geese — Cooper Schagel;

Grand Champion Large Fowl — Blake Cremeans.

The top five in the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Chicken Show were Raeann Schagel, Jacob Rice, Austin Rice, Lucas Finlaw, and Hunter Smith. The showmen are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.15-Chicken-1.jpg The top five in the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Chicken Show were Raeann Schagel, Jacob Rice, Austin Rice, Lucas Finlaw, and Hunter Smith. The showmen are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Raeann Schagel showed the Grand Champion Market Chickens and Jacob Rice showed the Reserve Champion Market Chickens. Schagel (left) and Rice (right) are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and Little Miss Brielle Wyatt. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.15-Chicken-2.jpg Raeann Schagel showed the Grand Champion Market Chickens and Jacob Rice showed the Reserve Champion Market Chickens. Schagel (left) and Rice (right) are pictured with Meigs County Fair Royalty Queen Gabrielle Beeler and Little Miss Brielle Wyatt. In the Meigs County Junior Fair Poultry Show, Cooper Schagel’s geese were named Overall Grand Champion Poultry and Blake Cremeans’ large fowl were named Overall Reserve Champion Poultry. Pictured are Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, Cooper Schagel, Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Blake Cremeans, and Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.15-Chicken-3.jpg In the Meigs County Junior Fair Poultry Show, Cooper Schagel’s geese were named Overall Grand Champion Poultry and Blake Cremeans’ large fowl were named Overall Reserve Champion Poultry. Pictured are Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, Cooper Schagel, Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Blake Cremeans, and Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Mattison Finlaw was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman and Landon Woods the Reserve Champion Chicken Showman during the Meigs County Junior Fair Poultry Show on Tuesday morning. Pictured are Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Mattison Finlaw, Landen Woods and Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.15-Chicken-4.jpg Mattison Finlaw was named the Grand Champion Chicken Showman and Landon Woods the Reserve Champion Chicken Showman during the Meigs County Junior Fair Poultry Show on Tuesday morning. Pictured are Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Mattison Finlaw, Landen Woods and Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy.

Finlaw, Woods named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

