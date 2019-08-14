Second suspect in reported robbery turns himself in

MASON, W.Va. — The second suspect wanted for an alleged armed robbery in Mason on Sunday has turned himself in, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

David Tyler Smith of Hurricane turned himself in on Tuesday and was charged with felony armed robbery through Mason County Magistrate Court. He was transported to the Western Regional Jail by Mason Police Officers C. Gibbs and T. Doss.

The charges stem from an alleged robbery at TNT 1, a gaming parlor, on Midway Street.

Roger Lee Akers, II, also of Hurricane, W.Va. was arrested earlier in Putnam County and is also charged with felony armed robbery. He was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

McKinney said at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Akers reportedly entered TNT and demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk refused, Akers allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun. He then reportedly tore the register from the wall.

Smith allegedly stood by the door as a lookout while the incident took place, and drove the getaway car. Additional charges are pending on both Akers and Smith, McKinney said.

The police chief said officers were told the register contained around $5,000. The register was found destroyed Monday morning.

Assisting the Mason Police in the investigation were the West Virginia State Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Hurricane Police Department, and Winfield Police Department.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

