Rutland Bottle Gas Building opens at Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — The newest building at the Meigs County Fairgrounds officially opened on Monday morning with the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Rutland Bottle Gas Domestic Arts Building is now the home to the Fair’s photography, painting, domestic arts, canning, baking, vegetable and other contests.

State Senator Frank Hoagland opened the ceremony, presenting a proclamation to Tony Grate of Rutland Bottle Gas acknowledging the work on the building.

Hoagland explained that Rutland Bottle Gas helped to fund the building in partnership with Rural Development funding.

He spoke of all the work of local leadership to make projects like this move forward by working together. He congratulated all of the local leadership who helped to make it possible.

Tony Grate, who is the third generation of the Grate family to run the family business, briefly addressed the crowd.

“It’s an honor to be able to help the fair. … The building has turned out excellent. I’m sure there will be many people come through here even to just cool off on a hot afternoon,” said Grate.

Hoagland, Grate and Senior Fair Board Member Steve Swatzel cut the ribbon to officially open the building.

The Rutland Bottle Gas Domestic Arts Building also provides an air conditioned space for fairgoers to come inside and cool down while seeing many of the projects on display. There is also an area which is set up to allow for local individuals and businesses to speak about the products they have available.

Meigs County 4-H has several silent auction baskets on display in the building this week which are up for bid to benefit programs and workshops for local 4-H members. A quilt which is to be auctioned off on Saturday during the Livestock Sale is also on display in the building.

State Senator Frank Hoagland spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday morning. Tony Grate of Rutland Bottle Gas spoke as part of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rutland Bottle Gas Domestic Arts Building on Monday morning.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

