Landscape contest winners announced

Each year the 4-H clubs involved in the Meigs County Fair select an area of the Fairgrounds to decorate as part of the Landscape contest. The winners for this year were 1st place, Meigs Creek (downtown Pomeroy design at Dairy Barn entrance); 2nd place, Country Pioneers (Making Rounds at the Fair photo stop near the Commercial Building); and 3rd place, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots (area near the Thompson Roush Building).

Each year the 4-H clubs involved in the Meigs County Fair select an area of the Fairgrounds to decorate as part of the Landscape contest. The winners for this year were 1st place, Meigs Creek (downtown Pomeroy design at Dairy Barn entrance); 2nd place, Country Pioneers (Making Rounds at the Fair photo stop near the Commercial Building); and 3rd place, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots (area near the Thompson Roush Building). https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Landscape-1.jpg Each year the 4-H clubs involved in the Meigs County Fair select an area of the Fairgrounds to decorate as part of the Landscape contest. The winners for this year were 1st place, Meigs Creek (downtown Pomeroy design at Dairy Barn entrance); 2nd place, Country Pioneers (Making Rounds at the Fair photo stop near the Commercial Building); and 3rd place, Cowboy Boots and Country Roots (area near the Thompson Roush Building). Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Landscape-2.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Landscape-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel