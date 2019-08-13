Trash Barrel Painting contest winners announced

Each year the county’s 4-H Clubs take time to paint the trash barrels which are placed around the Meigs County Fairgrounds as a design competitions. The winners of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Trash Barrel Painting contest were as follows: 1st place, Vital Ventures; 2nd place, Busy Beavers; and 3rd place, Country Pioneers.
