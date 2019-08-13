Council addresses paving plans, funding

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Mayor Sandy Iannarelli announced during the council meeting on Monday evening that paving work is planned for September.

Iannarelli said the streets that have been torn up due to the sewer updates will be paved starting in September. The original plan was to pave the streets after the sewer project was completed, however Village Administrator Joe Woodall and Iannarelli were able to create a plan with the contractor to complete some of the paving after the sewer project was 50 percent completed.

Council unanimously voted to rescind the three resolutions they adopted at the last meeting about applying for a paving grant with the Village of Syracuse. The resolutions were incorrect due to an error and not being referred to by number. Council adopted new resolutions in their place with the corrections. Council approved to apply for the grant requesting $339,660 in federal dollars with a match of $119,340. Fiscal officer Sue Baker said the village would not need to borrow money to pay for the matching funds. Streets proposed to be paved include Beech Street, Grant Street, General Hartinger, and Mill Street.

Council also voted unanimously to allow Woodall to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission emergency funding to cover the village’s 20 percent costs of the Middleport Hill slip. Iannarelli said the village is still in the process of acquiring the properties below the slip.

At the recommendation of Councilman Brian Conde, council voted to allow Conde to take the next steps in creating a ‘10-year look ahead’ for Middleport. Conde will be working with Perry Varnadoe, the Meigs County Economic Development Director, to secure funding to help the village create a visual and a plan for what they want to village to be in 10 years.

Councilmember Ben Reed said he wants to pull resources from neighboring counties and other villages to work together to create a better Southeastern Ohio as a whole. Reed said he believes Middleport has the people to make something great, but some of the issues are more than Middleport, but Southeastern Ohio as a whole. Iannarelli said Middleport councils have created this before, but nobody followed through with the plans.

The village is accepting sealed bids for the chain-linked fence at General Hartinger Park. The fence must be removed by the buyer. The fence is six feet high and 320 feet long with two gates. The second piece is four feet high and 80 feet long. Bids can be submitted to the water office until Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Council discussed the possibility of increasing employees vacation time to 40 hours per year. Woodall suggested the increase to Baker. Council members asked Baker and Woodall to present the proposal to answer questions at the next meeting.

In her report to council, Mayor Sandy Iannarelli said the Veterans Affairs mobile unit will be at the lot of the old police department in Middleport on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the council member updates,

-Susan Page reminded everyone of the final Food Truck Thursday for 2019 on Aug. 22 at Dave Diles Park.

-Carolyn French asked what the procedures were for removing yard sale signs throughout the village. French said several signs have not been removed.

-Brian Conde said the tennis court is finished with the nets in General Hartinger Park.

The next Middleport Village Council meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pearl Street.

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

