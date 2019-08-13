Watson, Jordan top Market Sheep Show

ROCKSPRINGS — Braden Watson and Jaycie Jordan will top the Market Sheep sale bill on Saturday after taking top honors during the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Sheep Show on Monday evening.

Braden Watson’s lamb was named Grand Champion, while Jaycie Jordan’s was named Reserve Champion. Rounding out the top five were Michael Kesterson, Lincoln Thomas and Maveryk Lisle.

Placement by weight class for the market show was as follows:

Underweight — Jacynda Glover, Kadynce Wolfe;

Class 1 — Luke Enright, Jasina Will;

Class 2 — Lincoln Thomas, Maveryk Lisle, Hunter Boyer, Lauren Thorson, Isaac Burnem, Elizabeth Pullins;

Class 3 — Braden Watson, Jaycie Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Amy Griffin, Caroline Roush;

Class 4 — Michael Kesterson, Matthew Garrett Parry, McKenzy Burnem, Hunter Parry, Nevada Johnson.

In market sheep showmanship, Michael Kesterson was named Grand Champion and Lincoln Thomas was named Reserve Champion. Taking the top spot in their individual classes were Caroline Roush (Senior), Michael Kesterson (Junior), Lincoln Thomas (Intermediate) and Matthew Garrett Parry (Novice).

In the sheep breeding show, Michael Kesterson’s yearling ewe was named Overall Grand Champion and his ewe over two years was named the Overall Reserve Champion. The lambs were also the winners in the Crossbred Class. Jasina Will’s Katahdin yearling ram was named the Grand Champion Katahdin and her yearling ewe was named the Reserve Champion Katahdin.

Also showing in the sheep breeding show were Kris McClead, McKenzy Burnem, Rachel Kesterson, Matthew Garrett Parry, and Matthew Werry.

Matthew Werry was named the Grand Champion Sheep Breeding Showman and Michael Kesterson was named the Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showman.

Braden Watson (right) and Jaycie Jordan (left) were earned top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Sheep Show on Monday evening. Watson earned Grand Champion honors, while Jordan earned Reserve Champion honors. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair royalty Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Sheep-1.jpg Braden Watson (right) and Jaycie Jordan (left) were earned top honors in the Meigs County Junior Fair Market Sheep Show on Monday evening. Watson earned Grand Champion honors, while Jordan earned Reserve Champion honors. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair royalty Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Michael Kesterson (right) was named the Grand Champion Market Sheep Showman and Lincoln Thomas (left) the Reserve Champion Market Sheep Showman during Monday evening’s Junior Fair Market Sheep Show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Sheep-2.jpg Michael Kesterson (right) was named the Grand Champion Market Sheep Showman and Lincoln Thomas (left) the Reserve Champion Market Sheep Showman during Monday evening’s Junior Fair Market Sheep Show. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Michael Kesterson’s yearling ewe was named the Grand Champion Breeding Sheep, while his ewe over two years was named the Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep during Monday’s Sheep Show. Kesterson (right) is assisted by his sister Rachel Kesterson (left). Also pictured are Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Sheep-3.jpg Michael Kesterson’s yearling ewe was named the Grand Champion Breeding Sheep, while his ewe over two years was named the Reserve Champion Breeding Sheep during Monday’s Sheep Show. Kesterson (right) is assisted by his sister Rachel Kesterson (left). Also pictured are Queen Gabrielle Beeler, Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, and First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Matthew Werry (right) and Michael Kesterson (left) were named the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showmen, respectively, on Monday evening. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Little Mister Tucker Hupp, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Sheep-4.jpg Matthew Werry (right) and Michael Kesterson (left) were named the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Sheep Breeding Showmen, respectively, on Monday evening. Also pictured are Meigs County Fair Royalty Little Mister Tucker Hupp, First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, Little Miss Brielle Wyatt and Queen Gabrielle Beeler. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Kesterson, Thomas named top showmen

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

