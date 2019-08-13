Wyatt, Hupp crowned Little Miss, Mister

ROCKSPRINGS — The always popular Little Miss and Mister contest was held on Monday morning at the Meigs County Fair Grounds.

Brielle Wyatt was named the 2019 Little Miss and Tucker Hupp was named the 2019 Little Mister at the Meigs County Fair.

Wyatt will be entering the third grade at Meigs Primary this year. She said her favorite foods at the fair are funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos, because “they’re very, very good.” Wyatt’s favorite animals at the fair are the pigs because they are cute and they oink.

Hupp will be attending Southern Elementary this year. His favorite tractor is an International. Hupp’s favorite fair foods are French fries and hotdogs. He likes to ride the carousel and see the dairy cows.

The Little Miss and Mister contest is sponsored by the Rutland Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary.

The Little Miss and Mister contest was held on Monday morning. Pictured are (center) 2019 Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, 2019 Little Mister Tucker Hupp. Also pictured are (back) 2019 Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler, (third row) 2018 Little Miss Morgan Durst, 2018 Reece Davis, (second row) 2019 Little Miss First Runner-Up Paige Smith, 2019 Little Mister First Runner-Up Jayce White, 2019 Little Mister Second Runner-Up Blake Smith. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.14-Littles.jpg The Little Miss and Mister contest was held on Monday morning. Pictured are (center) 2019 Little Miss Brielle Wyatt, 2019 Little Mister Tucker Hupp. Also pictured are (back) 2019 Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler, (third row) 2018 Little Miss Morgan Durst, 2018 Reece Davis, (second row) 2019 Little Miss First Runner-Up Paige Smith, 2019 Little Mister First Runner-Up Jayce White, 2019 Little Mister Second Runner-Up Blake Smith. Kayla Hawthorne | Photo

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

