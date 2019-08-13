Meigs County Fair Pretty Baby contest winners

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual Meigs County Fair Pretty Baby contest was held on Monday afternoon on the Hill Stage at the fairgrounds.

In the Pretty Baby Girl contest, winners were Becklee Jenkins (Birth-3 months); Elizabeth Kuttesch (3-6 months); Madelynn Miller (6-12 months); Brooke Butcher (12-18 months); Serenity Lamb (18 months-2 years); Gwen Grubb (2 years); and Ariana Bland (3 years).

In the Pretty Baby Boy contest, winners were Trace Roush (Birth-3 months); Wyatt Cundiff (3-6 months); Brooks Chapman (6-12 months); Luke Bolin (12-18 months); Gavin Holman (18 months-2 years); and Braiyden Bailey (2 years).

The Pretty Baby Contest was sponsored by Home National Bank.

The Meigs County Fair Pretty Baby contest was held on Monday at the Meigs County Fair. Pictured with the 2019 Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler, 2019 1st Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, and 2019 Little Mister Meigs County Tucker Hupp are the Pretty Baby Girl Contest winners. Photos by Kayla Hawthorne

By Kayla Hawthorne Special to the Sentinel

Kayla Hawthorne is a freelance writer for The Daily Sentinel.

