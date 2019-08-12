‘Covered by Love’ returns for Mayor’s Night Out

POINT PLEASANT — The summer concert series, Mayor’s Night Out, is starting to wind down and three performers are left to take the stage.

This Friday evening, Covered by Love will be performing at the Riverfront Park amphitheater’s stage offering the audience a night full of gospel tunes.

Covered by Love is a Southern Gospel family trio based in Ohio, comprised of Rhonda Smith (mother) and her sons Cody and Ethan. Rhonda grew up singing and traveling with her family’s group until she stepped aside to pursue her career and start a family. Cody began singing in church in October of 2007. His desire to sing began much earlier when at age 18 months he happily followed The Narrow Way Singers on stage which was comprised of grandparents Larry and Mary Van Meter and Aunt Roseanna Van Meter Adkins. Since 2007, Cody has continued singing and working for the Lord with great dedication. Ethan followed singing in March of 2009 at the age of seven. In August of 2012, Cody and Ethan received the “Bo Rickard Youth In Gospel Music Award” for there dedication and service to gospel music. In January of 2016, at the age of 14, Ethan answered the call to preach God’s word. The group travels across the country in full-time ministry spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ in word and song. The group’s first radio release “I’ll Lay My Crown” charted nationally at #70 in the Singing News Top 80 for the month of February 2018 and #49 in the SGN Scoops Top 100 for the month of March 2018.

All shows in the Mayor’s Night Out concert series begin at 8 p.m. on Friday evenings and are held in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. Admission is free.

Following Covered By Love’s performance, on Aug. 23, Scotty Randolph will take the stage for an evening filled with country, blues, and southern rock and rounding out the concert series this summer on Aug. 30 will be Karen Allen performing a variety of folk and rock music.

Covered by Love will be performing this Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park amphitheater. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_CoveredByLove.jpg Covered by Love will be performing this Friday evening at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront Park amphitheater. Courtesy