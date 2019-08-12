Meigs County Junior Fair Parade 2019

Boy Scout Troop 299 marches in the Junior Fair Parade, accompanied by Randy Moore who is in the United States Air Force.

VFW Post 9053 conducted the flag raising as part of the opening ceremony for the 156th Meigs County Fair on Sunday evening.

The Southern Marching Band performed the National Anthem before the parade on Sunday evening.

The Rough Riders 4-H Club makes their way along the track as part of the junior fair parade.

The 2018 Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson and 2018 Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel ride in the parade.

The Busy Beavers 4-H Club took part in the parade.

Where the Blacktop Stops 4-H Club took part in the Junior Fair Parade on Sunday evening.

2018 Meigs County Fair Queen Mattison Finlaw took part in the parade on Sunday evening.

The 2018 Meigs County Fair King Austin Rose rode in the parade on Sunday evening.

The Meigs County Girl Scouts marched in the parade on Sunday evening.

The 2018 Little Miss and Mister Morgan Durst and Reece Davis took part in the Junior Fair Parade.

Meigs County Dairy 4-H Club rode in the parade on Sunday evening.

The Meigs County Sheriff led the parade around the track on Sunday evening.

Wolly Bully’s & More 4-H Club rode in the parade on Sunday evening.

The Rough Riders 4-H Club carried American Flags as the made their way down the parade route.