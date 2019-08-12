156th Meigs County Fair Opening Cerermony

Dan Short from Ohio Valley Bank presents the 4-H Scholarship to Ciera Older.

Dan Short from Ohio Valley Bank presents the second installment of the 4-H Scholarship to Rachel Kesterson.

Meigs County 4-H Educator Nancy Sydenstricker presents 4-H Scholarships to Caroline Roush and Jessica Parker.

2018 Meigs County Fair King Austin Rose gives his retiring speech.

Meigs County 4-H Educators Nancy Sydenstricker and Michelle Stumbo present a 4-H Scholarship to Jessica Parker.

A representative from the Auditor of State’s Office was among those to present recognition letters and proclamations during the opening ceremony.

Senior Fair Board Member Tara Roberts holds the newest member of the fair family during the Opening Ceremony. Saige Roberts is the daughter of Joe and Tara Roberts and was born on Aug. 7.

Members of the Junior and Senior Fair Boards are pictured during the opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

The 2018 Meigs County Fair Queen Mattison Finlaw gives her retiring speech on Sunday evening during the opening ceremony.

Jordan Pickens served as the emcee for the parade and opening ceremony on Sunday evening.

The 2018 Meigs County Fair King Austin Rose crowns 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy.

The 2018 Meigs County Fair Queen Mattison Finlaw crowns 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler.

John Hoback of Home National Bank presents the Fair Queen Scholarship to Gabrielle Beeler.

2019 Meigs County Fair Queen Gabrielle Beeler and 2018 Meigs County Fair Queen Mattison Finlaw