‘Swampfoot’ to Hot Summer Nights

GALLIPOLIS — Hot Summer Nights will feature Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday, Aug. 15.

Swampfoot is an Appalachian one-man folk, blues, roots and punk band fueled by coffee and pinball. With a cigar box guitar, claw hammer banjo, and a suitcase drum. Hot Summer Nights is a weekly series, presented every Thursday evening through September, in the FAC Pavilion.

Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available for purchase of $6 along with a cash bar throughout evening.

The 2019 Hot Summer Nights season began in May and continues through September. Some of the upcoming shows booked for Hot Summer Nights include: Aug. 29, Brent Patterson; Sept. 5, The Next Level; Sept. 12, The Band Beavercreek; Sept. 19, Jake Dunn; Sept. 26, Hard Reign.

The new 2019 Hot Summer Nights t-shirts will be available for purchase, created by Lucky Cat Design Co. For any additional information, connect with the French Art Colony on Facebook, our website www.frenchartcolony.org or call 740 -446-3834.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Information provided by the FAC.

Hot Summer Nights welcomes Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_Daniel-Joseph-1.jpg Hot Summer Nights welcomes Daniel Joseph “Swampfoot” this Thursday. Courtesy photo | FAC The French Art Colony hosts Hot Summer Nights under its pavilion. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_6.7-Pav.jpg The French Art Colony hosts Hot Summer Nights under its pavilion. Courtesy photo | FAC