Suspects sought in reported armed robbery

MASON, W.Va. — A Hurricane, W.Va. man is wanted on warrants issued by the Mason County Magistrate Court after an alleged armed robbery in Mason on Sunday.

Roger Akers, II, is being sought by the Mason Police Department, according to Chief Colton McKinney, for allegedly robbing TNT 1 on Midway Street.

McKinney said at approximately 7:40 p.m., Akers reportedly entered TNT, which houses gaming machines, and demanded money from the clerk. After the clerk refused, Akers allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun. He then reportedly tore the register from the wall.

The police chief said officers were told the register contained around $5,000. The register was found destroyed Monday morning.

A second unidentified man is also being sought in connection to the robbery, who allegedly stood by the door as the incident took place, and drove the getaway car. He is also believed to be from the Hurricane area, and McKinney said both are considered armed and dangerous.

Assisting the Mason police in the investigation are the West Virginia State Police, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Hurricane Police Department, and Winfield Police Department.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Akers is asked to contact the Mason Police Department at 304-773-5201, or any of the agencies listed above.

By Mindy Kearns

