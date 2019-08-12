Kicking off the 156th Meigs County Fair

ROCKSPRINGS — The 156th Meigs County Fair officially kicked off on Sunday evening with the Junior Fair Parade, followed by the opening ceremony and the crowning of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen.

Jordan Pickens served as the emcee for the opening ceremony.

The parade opened with the flag raising by VFW Post 9053 and the playing of the National Anthem by the Southern Marching Band.

Parade participants included local 4-H clubs, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, fair royalty and many others.

Parade winners were Meigs County Girl Scouts, best walking unit; Rough Riders 4-H Club, best horse unit; Where the Blacktop Stops 4-H Club, best riding unit; Busy Beavers 4-H Club, best float.

Representatives for Congressman Bill Johnson, the Auditor of State, the Secretary of State and Governor each presented proclamations and recognition letters to the Meigs County Fair Board as part of the ceremony.

Dan Short, representing Ohio Valley Bank, presented the OVB 4-H Scholarship for 2019 to Ciera Older. The scholarship is $750 per year for four years. Also recognized were 2016-2018 recipients Ashley Buchanan, Laura Pullins and Rachel Kesterson.

The Rachel Downie Scholarship was presented to Jessica Parker.

Caroline Roush and Allison Barber received the 4-H Scholarships.

Caroline Roush also received the Junior Fair Scholarship.

John Hoback of Home National Bank presented the Meigs County Fair Queen Scholarship to Gabrielle Beeler.

