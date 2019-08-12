Beeler crowned Queen

ROCKSPRINGS — Gabrielle Beeler was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen on Sunday evening during the opening ceremony of the 156th Meigs County Fair.

Beeler is the daughter of Mischelle and Brian Beeler of Long Bottom.

She is a 13 year 4-H member and a member of Cowboy Boots and Country Roots 4-H Club. She will be a senior at Eastern High School, and a post-secondary student at the University of Rio Grande, where she is a communication studies major. She enjoys being a varsity cheerleader for the Eagles.

Beeler is a member of the National Honor Society, the Southeastern Travel Club, Farmers Bank Junior Board of Directors, Southern Ohio Teen Institute, Ohio State Teen Leadership Council and a Southeastern Regional Representative for Ohio State TLC. Her hobbies include camp counseling, and she is a camp ambassador for Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp. She is the current president of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board, and is a Junior Leader. At the fair, Beeler shows market rabbits and announces livestock shows. She reports her biggest passion after 4-H is traveling and experiencing other cultures, so far, she has traveled to Spain, the British province of Gibraltar, and Costa Rica.

Raeven Reedy was named the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up.

Reedy is the daughter of Rhonda Rathburn of Syracuse. She is a three year member of Racine Southern FFA and is the President of that chapter. She is also a 4-H member with the Classic 4-H’ers 4-H Club. She is a student at Southern High School and will be a senior in the fall. She is also a member of the Tornado Marching and Pep Band and participates in Track and Field.

Reedy was also involved with the National Honor Society, the Farmer’s Bank Junior Board of Directors, Southern High School Student Council and yearbook staff. She was a delegate to Buckeye Girl’s State this summer. Her hobbies including reading, attending and working auctions, and flower gardening, where she can spend time outside. She is also a member of the Meigs County Jr. Fair Board and serves as the Secretary. At the fair, she has shown rabbits, market chickens, and market turkeys and has exhibited in the Domestic Arts Category. She was the 2018 Fair Queen First Runner-Up.

There were no candidates for other royalty positions.

The 2019 Meigs County Fair Royalty will take part in numerous shows and events during the 156th Meigs County Fair, as well as events throughout the year as representatives of the fair.

The 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty and the 2019 Meigs County Fair Royalty are pictured following the opening ceremony on Sunday evening. Pictured (from left) are 2018 Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, 2018 King Austin Rose, 2018 and 2019 Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, 2019 Queen Gabrielle Beeler, 2018 Queen Mattison Finlaw, and 2018 Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.13-Royals-1-1.jpg The 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty and the 2019 Meigs County Fair Royalty are pictured following the opening ceremony on Sunday evening. Pictured (from left) are 2018 Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel, 2018 King Austin Rose, 2018 and 2019 Fair Queen First Runner-Up Raeven Reedy, 2019 Queen Gabrielle Beeler, 2018 Queen Mattison Finlaw, and 2018 Livestock Prince Matthew Jackson. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Gabrielle Beeler (right) reacts as Raeven Reedy is announced as the First Runner-Up, therefore making Beeler the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.13-Royals-2-1.jpg Gabrielle Beeler (right) reacts as Raeven Reedy is announced as the First Runner-Up, therefore making Beeler the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Reedy named First Runner-Up

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

