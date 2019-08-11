Beeler crowned 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen

Gabrielle Beeler (right) was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen on Sunday evening as part of the opening ceremony for the 156th Meigs County Fair. Raeven Reedy (left) was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up. More on the opening ceremonies and the crowning of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen will appear in the Tuesday print edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com

Gabrielle Beeler (right) was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen on Sunday evening as part of the opening ceremony for the 156th Meigs County Fair. Raeven Reedy (left) was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up. More on the opening ceremonies and the crowning of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen will appear in the Tuesday print edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.13-Queen-1.jpg Gabrielle Beeler (right) was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen on Sunday evening as part of the opening ceremony for the 156th Meigs County Fair. Raeven Reedy (left) was crowned the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen First Runner-Up. More on the opening ceremonies and the crowning of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen will appear in the Tuesday print edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com Sarah Hawley | Sentinel