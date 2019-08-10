Meigs County Fair returns this week

ROCKSPRINGS — The 156th edition of the Meigs County Fair officially kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 11 with the Junior Fair Parade and the crowning of the 2019 Meigs County Fair Queen, followed by a full slate of fair activities beginning on Monday.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Celebrating 200 Years of Meigs County with Carnival Lights and Country Nights.”

The fair will then run Monday, Aug. 12 through Saturday, Aug. 17 with gates opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. each day.

The carnival rides will run from 1-4:30 p.m. and 6-11 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from noon-5 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. on Wednesday (Kid’s Days). Rides are free with the $8 general admission to the fair. Pass holders may purchase daily ride tickets for $5. Season passes are available for $18 or $20 for membership tickets.

Senior Citizen Day will be held on Thursday, with all senior citizens admitted free with a Golden Buckeye Card until 2 p.m. On Wednesday, kids 12 and under are admitted free until noon. A hand stamp to ride will cost $5.

Phil Dirt & The Dozers will be the featured Grandstand performers, taking to the stage on Wednesday evening.

Phil Dirt & The Dozers are described as America’s most popular nostalgia Rock n’ Roll show. According to their website, Phil Dirt and the Dozers will transport you to another time and place — the classic Rock ‘n Roll of America’s golden years. The Dozers perform the intricate vocal harmonies of the Beach Boys, Four Seasons, the Eagles and many more to perfection.

The Phil Dirt & The Dozers’ show is performed absolutely live with a sophisticated yet lighthearted approach that creates an atmosphere all age ranges will enjoy.

As the old saying goes, success speaks for itself. In the world of musical entertainment, the name Phil Dirt & The Dozers is synonymous with success. Time after time Phil Dirt & The Dozers have proven themselves at countless events including many Performing Arts Centers coast to coast, as well as fairs, festivals, corporate shows, theaters, casinos, speedways, car shows and conventions. Phil Dirt & The Dozers is one the nation’s No. 1 requested vintage rock and roll show providing fun, memories and absolute professionalism.

Local band Next Level will perform on Tuesday evening on the Hill Stage, with AMIX to perform on Friday evening.

Next Level is described as a band that plays a variety of music and enjoys keeping audiences on their toes, wondering what style of music they will play next. The band includes Barry Taylor on keyboard and vocals, BJ Kreseen on lead vocals, Rich Rogers on lead guitar and Jill Nelson on vocals.

AMIX is described as Southeastern Ohio’s premier party band. Originally from Racine, the band plays a mix of classics and 80’s rock. Band members include Rita Kapp, Gary Kapp, Leo Holcomb, Doug Duvall, Charlie Wood and Jay Pickens.

The ever popular flower shows will take place on Monday and Thursday afternoons, with more than 2,000 entries registered for the flower shows and horticulture competitions.

Kid’s Day at the fair will feature the Drug Prevention Day program at noon on the Hill Stage, bringing the message of “Be Present”.

According to the Be Present Campaign website, OhioMHAS is implementing a statewide social marketing campaign focused on primary prevention of mental health issues among youth and young adults. The Be Present campaign educates and empowers peers, friends, classmates and siblings of at-risk youth to “step up” and provide needed support. It also makes youth more aware of and able to address their own emotional state. With their own cups “full,” they become more willing and able to step up and speak out in a supportive manner.

Many adolescents are struggling with trying to find their own way, exploring different parts of their identity, or figuring out what they want to do with the rest of their lives. They’re experiencing transitions from middle to high school to college, making discoveries about their sexual orientation or trying to find work and live on their own after leaving their familial home.

The event is to include a visit from Batman, as well as speaker Jamal Luke, a former Ohio State wide receiver. The event will be emceed by Rockin’ Reggie, with Athens County DARE Officer Jimmy Childs (DJ Enforcer) also taking part in the event.

Monday’s activities include the Junior Fair Horse Show, Little Miss and Mister Contest, Pretty Baby contest, Junior Fair Dairy Show, Flower Show, Open Class Dairy Show, Hay Show and Horticulture Judging. The afternoon will feature a Junior Fair Board Service Auction and Sheep Show. The evening’s entertainment will be a performance by Belles and Beaus and a Demo Derby.

Tuesday at the Fair and begins with the Junior Fair Poultry Show, followed by the Open Class Poultry Show. The afternoon includes the Open Class Beef Show, followed immediately by the Junior Fair Dairy Steer and Dairy Feeder Shows, and Beef Feeder and Market Steer Shows. Next Level will perform that evening on the Hill Stage, while Bulls & Barrels Rodeo will be at the Grandstand.

Wednesday is Kid’s Day and Drug Prevention Awareness Day at the Fair. The Drug Prevention day events will take place at noon on the Hill Stage. Wednesday activities and events include the Junior Fair Market Hog Show, Junior Fair Horse Fun Show, and the Market Goat Show. Also on Wednesday will be Clover Clues, a Corn Hole Tournament and a performance by Grandstand entertainment headliners Phil Dirt & The Dozers.

Thursday is Senior Citizen Day and begins with the Junior Fair Rabbit Show. At 10:30 a.m. there will be Bingo in the Coonhunters Building (a change from the previous location). The day’s schedule also includes Flower Show Judging, Harness Racing with Para Mutual Betting, Ladies Baking Contest, Cloverbud Graduation and the Riverside Cloggers. On the pull track and at the grandstand will be OMTPA and Tractor Pull, with Motor Cross at the Grandstand.

Friday morning begins with the Junior Fair Pet Show and Kiddie Tractor Pull of Champions. The Junior Fair Awards program will be held at 1 p.m., as well as Meigs County’s Got Talent at 3 p.m. Harness Racing with Para Mutual Betting will taking place in the afternoon, followed by the truck and semi pulls in the evening. The Showman of Showman contest will be held at 6 p.m., with Hill Stage entertainment for the evening to feature Amix. The horse pull will also take place on Friday evening at the Grandstand.

Saturday is the final day of the 2019 Meigs County Fair. Roll Call for all Market Livestock Members is at 8 a.m., with the Livestock Sale to start at 10 a.m. The day includes Dairy Sweepstakes. The pull track will be busy with the Antique Tractor Pull, Garden Tractor Pull and “Hot” Garden Tractor Pull. The Tough Track Contest will take place at the Grandstand. Karaoke with Kip and Steph will take place on the Hill Stage.

Daily activities include programs by Cow Town which will be held in the front gate area; the Kiddie Tractor Pull which is held Monday-Thursday at 4 p.m., with the Pull of Champions on Friday at 11 a.m.; and World Champion Wood Carver Dennis Beach with three to four daily shows. The wood carvings will be auctioned off during the Livestock Sale on Saturday.

For a complete schedule of fair activities visit themeigscountyfair.com.

