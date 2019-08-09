Meals for the Bryant family

POINT PLEASANT — Lewis Bryant Jr. who has recently returned to the comfort of his home and his family is needing a little help from their friends around community with his meals.

Bryant returned home to receive hospice care with goal in mind for him to be as comfortable as possible with his family and loved ones by his side. Jamie Hunt, family friend, shared since their return home on Wednesday, they realized the smell of food being cooked in house makes Bryant “terribly sick.”

For those who would be interested in donating meals to Bryant and his family, they are a family of five, and Bryant is a fan of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, garlic bread, plain potato soup, bologna sandwiches with mustard and spicy nacho Doritos, spicy chicken patties, chicken parmesan made with spicy chicken patties, homemade tacos with tortilla bowls and hot taco sauce, pizza hot pockets without the garlic crust, and steak with steak sauce and eggs.

Also to note, Bryant’s youngest sibling has a moderate milk allergy and a low allergy to wheat, so he eats potato bread.

“Team Lewie Meal Sign Ups!” is a page recently created by Amber Nowlin so individuals can sign up for different meals on specific days and times they plan to donate to the Bryant family. Those interested in signing up can access the page at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f49aaab2faaf49-team.

Also, those in the community who wish to help in other ways, can attend a special “Lewis Bryant Sunday Funday” this coming Sunday, Aug. 11, from 6-9 p.m. at Krodel Park which has been organized by family friend Melissa Fetty. Bryant will be in attendance for the festivities. It will be a community cook out with a face painting station, jump houses made available by Meigs Inflatables, a magic show by Dale Wheeler along with a featured escape artist, and D.J. Tyrone Washington providing some tunes. The Point Pleasant Splash Pad will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and the evening will conclude with a candlelight prayer vigil at 9 p.m., lead by representatives from Jordan Baptist Church. Those interested in donating or would like to volunteer to set up for the event can contact Fetty on Facebook.

For continued updates on Bryant, follow Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie on Facebook.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

