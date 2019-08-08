Auction to benefit 4-H programs

ROCKSPRINGS — The County Fair is a great opportunity to support young people who are learning and doing great things. This year, there will be some unique chances to help provide life-changing experiences our youth.

The Extension Office is holding a Silent Auction during the fair. There will be several themed baskets, donated by 4-H Clubs in Meigs County, that will be part of a silent suction to support future 4-H clinics and workshops.

Again, this year, there will be a few specialty items added to the Junior Fair Livestock Auction at the Meigs County Fair on Aug. 17. One item, a queen-sized quilt, will help youth in the county in two important ways.

The Ohio 4-H Foundation has offered to match any donations, up to $1,000, that are made to county endowment funds in 2019. In Meigs County, the interest from our 4-H Endowment Fund is used to present up to three scholarships to graduating seniors each year.

The quilt was pieced together and is being donated by Joanne Vaughan, who turned 85 this year. Binding and quilting were donated by Mill End Fabrics. Vaughan’s family has been positively affected by the experience of 4-H Camp over the years. The matching funds from the Ohio 4-H Foundation will be used toward supporting the funds needed to complete a building project at Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp.

Meigs County 4-H has been camping at Canter’s Cave since 1951. The facility has made many changes and improvements over the years, and the current building project will continue to expand the quality experiences offered. The project is being supported by a grant from the Southern Ohio Agricultural & Community Development Foundation and will include building a new dorm/restroom near the boys cabins and improving HVAC in our largest lodge, Harrison Powell.

The baskets, along with the quilt, will be on display all week in the new Rutland Bottle Gas Building. So, plan to take a break from the heat in the Fair’s newest air-conditioned building and bid on some wonderful themed baskets and take a look at the quilt that will be auctioned during the Junior Fair Livestock Sale.

If you would like additional information or know a young person who would benefit from 4-H Clubs or Camping, please contact our office at 740-992-6696 or find additional information at meigs.osu.edu.

Information provided by Nancy Sydenstricker, Meigs County OSU Extension 4-H Educator.

Themed baskets will be part of the silent auction taking place at the fair next week. Courtesy photo A quilt will be auctioned off during the livestock sale to benefit improvements at Canter's Cave 4-H Camp. Courtesy photo