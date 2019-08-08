Annual Back-to-School Bash planned

RACINE — Class is almost in session and to celebrate the upcoming school year the Southern Local Schools Wellness Center will be hosting a Back-to-School Bash.

From 4-7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Southern Local School, parents/guardians of school-aged children can expect an afternoon of fun as the community prepares for the start of school. The free-admission bash will include appearances by popular superheroes and Disney princesses. Students will have an opportunity to win prizes and a pencil box giveaway.

“We at Coplin Health Systems are so excited to be able to offer this free event for the community’s incoming students,” said event organizer and Coplin’s dental Hygienist, Merinda Birkett. “We hope this event will help better prepare students, parents and guardians for the fast-approaching school year.”

For more information, contact Merinda Birkett at 304-273-1033.

The Southern Local Schools Wellness Center is operated by Coplin Health Systems. Along with Coplin, the event is being sponsored by Home National Bank. Information provided by Coplin Health Systems.