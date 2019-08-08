Recognizing the Fair

POMEROY — Representatives from the Meigs County Fair were on hand Thursday as the Meigs County Commissioners approved a resolution in support of the 156th Meigs County Fair.

Senior Fair Board Member Brent Rose joined 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and Little Miss Morgan Durst in attendance at the meeting.

Brent Rose updated the commissioners on the work that has been taking place at the fairgrounds as they prepare for the fair this year.

A new building has been constructed, painting was completed in the beef barn by local 4-H members, hazardous trees were taken down and a lot of improvements to the electrical were completed.

The work of the fair board is never done, with planning for next year’s fair beginnings as soon as this year’s fair begins, noted Rose.

Commissioner Randy Smith asked Fair King Austin Rose about his travels as King for the past year. Rose said he attended eight parades, two festivals, the Ohio State Fair and more than 20 other fairs, with the furthest being in Mahoning County, about two hours above Columbus.

Commissioner Jimmy Will said that he was at the fairgrounds on Wednesday evening, and stated that the fair board has done a great job preparing for the fair. He said that the youth were working hard on preparing on Wednesday evening.

Tim Ihle, President of the Board of Commissioners, said that the fair was always one of the highlights growing up in Meigs County.

The resolution approved by the commissioners reads in part,

The Meigs County Board of Commissioners recognize the 156th Meigs County Fair as a time of celebration, county pride, and remembrance; and

The fair has had a long tradition of animal showmanship, artisan displays, and our rich farming history; and

The first Meigs County Fair was held October 28, 1851, in Middleport and over the years has found a home in Middleport, Racine and Rocksprings; and

The fair royalty spend countless hours and are driven many miles to promote Meigs County and many Ohio fairs and festivals; and

The Meigs County Board of Commissioners salutes and admires the countless Fair Board Members, Junior Fair Board Members, 4-H members, Grange members, Boy and Girl Scout members,parents, volunteers, civic groups, business leaders, and all the countless others who strive to make the fair an annual success.

The Commissioners designated Aug. 11, 2019, as Meigs County Fair Day, and asked that all Meigs County residents join the Board of Commissioners in reflecting on and encouraging future success to all that make our county fair possible.

Brent Rose encouraged local residents to come have a fun and safe fair.

The fair begins with opening ceremonies and the Junior Fair Parade on Sunday, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 17.

As is tradition, the Meigs County government offices will close at noon on the Thursday of the Meigs County Fair to allow for employees to attend the fair.

For more on the 156th Meigs County Fair, pick up the Meigs County Fair Preview edition inside Friday’s paper. More on the 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty will appear in the Aug. 11 edition of the Sunday Times-Sentinel.

Senior Fair Board Member Brent Rose and 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and Little Miss Morgan Durst are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners at Thursday’s meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.9-Commissioners-Fair.jpg Senior Fair Board Member Brent Rose and 2018 Meigs County Fair Royalty King Austin Rose, Queen Mattison Finlaw, Livestock Princess Raeann Schagel and Little Miss Morgan Durst are pictured with the Meigs County Commissioners at Thursday’s meeting. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.