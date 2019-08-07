Throwback Thursday: Race Track

The race track at the Meigs County Fairgrounds, as seen in this photo from the Collection of Bob Graham, was taken in the early 1900s. The race track and surrounding area will once again be filled with people beginning on Sunday for the Junior Fair Parade and opening ceremony of the 2019 Meigs County Fair. Activities on the track and surrounding areas will continue throughout the week, including the popular harness racing events scheduled for Thursday and Friday afternoons.

The race track at the Meigs County Fairgrounds, as seen in this photo from the Collection of Bob Graham, was taken in the early 1900s. The race track and surrounding area will once again be filled with people beginning on Sunday for the Junior Fair Parade and opening ceremony of the 2019 Meigs County Fair. Activities on the track and surrounding areas will continue throughout the week, including the popular harness racing events scheduled for Thursday and Friday afternoons.