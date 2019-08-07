Nearly 3,500 register for fair contests

ROCKSPRINGS — Nearly 3,500 entries were registered during the two registration days last weekend at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

A total of 3,479 entries were filed for the contests at the 156th Meigs County Fair, ranging from flowers and photography to animals and farm crops. The number of entries is the second highest in the past decade, only behind 2017, when there were 3,917 entries.

There were increases in the sheep, poultry and farm crop categories, as well as flower show, domestic arts and antique display.

Entries filed for the 2019 fair include (2018 number):

Dairy — 21 (32);

Beef — 26 (33);

Sheep — 14 (11);

Poultry — 8 (1);

Farm Crops — 207 (175);

Hay Show — 7 (11);

Flower Show — 2,088 (1,860);

Domestic Arts — 154 (139);

Painting — 89 (91);

Photography — 467 (616);

Baking and Canning — 306 (337);

Grange — 4 (n/a);

Antique Display — 53 (43);

Little Miss and Mister — 8 (8);

Pretty Baby — 27 (19).

Additional registration for the Little Miss and Mister and Pretty Baby contests will also be held one hour before the contests begin on Monday during the Meigs County Fair. The Little Miss and Mister contest is held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 and the Pretty Baby contest will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

Judging for the contests will begin on Saturday, Aug. 10, with the flower shows to be held on Aug. 12 and 15 as part of the Meigs County Fair.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

