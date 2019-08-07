Free Back-To-School hair cuts offered

POMEROY — Meigs County children in pre-school through 12th grade can start school in style thanks to a program sponsored by Indivisible Appalachian Ohio that will provide free haircuts and personal care items.

Klips 4 Kids is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18, from 1-4 p.m. at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 E. Main Street in Pomeroy.

“We think Klips 4 Kids is going to be one of the most fun events we will offer this year, and hope folks will take advantage of the free haircuts, and all the other supplies we are providing. The treats and door prizes will be a big hit, too,” stated Liz Shaw, President of Indivisible Appalachian Ohio.

Students should arrive with freshly washed and dried hair, and after getting their free haircuts, will be sent home with a bag of personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, brushes and combs, toothbrushes, floss, toothpaste and other grooming supplies along with treats. Additionally, lice treatment kits will be sent home with parents to keep on hand in the event a child is exposed to an outbreak in school.

“We know that back to school preparations can be expensive, and often haircuts and personal grooming items are a burden on some families already spending large amounts on school supplies, clothing, registration fees, and other expenses,” stated Shaw.

Hairstylists from The Cutting Crew, Crystal’s on Main, The Added Touch, Twisted Scissors, and West Shade Barber Shop are volunteering their time to provide the free haircuts and Wolfe Mountain Entertainment is donating the use of the space. The event will feature door prizes from area businesses.

“Indivisible Appalachian Ohio is hard at work in our communities in several Southeastern Ohio counties doing anything we can to help families and seniors with food security, healthcare, clothing, and other needs,” stated Shaw.

The mission of Indivisible Appalachian Ohio is to engage and empower Appalachian Ohio communities to advocate for the well being of their citizens.

Information provided by Liz Shaw, Indivisible Appalachian Ohio.