71 file for November ballot

MEIGS COUNTY — A total of 71 Meigs County residents have filed petitions to appear on the November General Election Ballot.

The deadline to file petitions for candidacy was Wednesday, with the Meigs County Board of Elections to meet on Aug. 13 to certify the petitions in order for the candidates to appear on the ballot.

Voters throughout the county will be going to the polls to decide on school board, trustee, township fiscal officer, as well as village council and mayor positions and multiple levies.

Each village — Middleport, Pomeroy, Racine, Rutland and Syracuse — will vote on village mayor, as well as two council seats. Rutland residents will also be voting on four unexpired council seats. Syracuse residents will also vote for one seat on the Board of Public Affairs.

Residents in Bedford, Chester, Columbia, Lebanon, Letart, Olive, Orange, Rutland, Salem, Salisbury, Scipio and Sutton townships will all vote for one trustee and the township fiscal officer position.

As for school board, Southern and Alexander each have two seats to be decided by voters, while Meigs and Eastern have three seats to be decided. Eastern also has one unexpired term for voters to decide on.

Should all of the petitions be certified, Middleport and Rutland could have contested Mayor races, while Middleport, Rutland and Racine would have contested council races. As for school board, Meigs would have a contested race if all four petitions are certified. Several townships could see contested races for either fiscal officer or trustee.

Individuals who have filed petitions as of Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, according to a list provided by the Board of Elections, include:

MAYOR (1 to be elected each village)

MIDDLEPORT — Sandy Iannarelli, Fred L. Hoffman and Joshua M. Ashley;

POMEROY — Don M. Anderson;

RUTLAND — Michael Biggs, Tyler M. Eblin, and Jack W. Peterson;

SYRACUSE — Eric Cunningham;

RACINE — Julian Scott Hill;

VILLAGE COUNCIL (2 to be elected each village, plus 4 UTE in Rutland)

MIDDLEPORT — James Buskirk, Douglas Dixon, Ben Reed and Susan Page;

POMEROY — Maureen Hennessy;

RUTLAND — Clifford J. Kennedy, Ricardo Bolin, Stephanie Biggs, Duane Weber (UTE), Stephen Jenkins (UTE);

SYRACUSE — Maria Schaefer;

RACINE — Mony Wood, Frederick Nero III, Chad David Hubbard;

SYRACUSE BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS (1 to be elected) — None;

TRUSTEES & FISCAL OFFICERS: (1 trustee and 1 fiscal officer to be elected)

BEDFORD — Fiscal Officer: Kathy J. Romine; Trustee: John Walter Dean, Shawn Hawley;

CHESTER — Fiscal Officer: None; Trustee: Jeromee Calaway, Philip Raymond Werry, Shaun Seth;

COLUMBIA — Fiscal Officer: Cheri McMollum and Mary Wingo; Trustee: Rexie Cheadle;

LEBANON — Fiscal Officer: Brenda S. Johnson; Trustee: Matthew S. Evans, Dale C. Teaford IV, Tyler J. Johnson;

LETART — Fiscal Officer: Jenny Manuel, Nathan W. Roush; Trustee: Zachary B. Manuel, Justin Hill;

OLIVE — Fiscal Officer: Kaleen Hayman, Kelly A. Epling; Trustee: Randy Boston;

ORANGE — Fiscal Officer: Deborah J. Watson; Trustee: Ernest Holbert Calaway, Stephen Aaron White;

RUTLAND — Fiscal Officer: Opal Dyer; Trustee: Joe Bolin;

SALEM — Fiscal Officer: Carol A. Taylor; Trustee: Rebecca L. Johnston, Delmas K. Goff;

SALISBURY — Fiscal Officer: James William Durst; Trustee: John Hood;

SCIPIO — Fiscal Officer: Tina Cotterill; Trustee: Randy Butcher, Todd Byrd, Jayson Tillis;

SUTTON — Fiscal Officer: Jo Ann Crisp, Bill Amberger; Trustee: Chuck Mugrage, Marty L. Morarity;

SCHOOL BOARD

EASTERN (3 seats, plus one unexpired term to be elected) — Jessica Staley (UTE), Floyd D. Ridenour, Brandon Buckley, Adam Will.

MEIGS (3 seats) — Tony B. Hawk, Todd Snowden, Roger Abbott, Barbara Anderson Musser;

SOUTHERN (2 seats) — Gary D. Evans, Ashli Peterman;

ALEXANDER (2 seats) — Must file with Athens County Board of Elections;

Member of the governing Board of Education, one at large seat — Must file in Athens County;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Alexander — Must file in Athens County;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Eastern — Must file in Athens County;

Member of the Governing Board of Educational Service Center, one seat Meigs — Must file in Athens County.

TAX LEVIES — COUNTY WIDE

MEIGS COUNTY PIONEER AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Operating expenses and maintenance – additional 0.5 mill;

MEIGS COUNTY 911 SERVICES: Operating expenses — additional 1 mill;

MEIGS COUNTY: In partnership with the humane society for the expansion of the K9 center to include felines — additional 1 mill.

TAX LEVIES — TOWNSHIP and VILLAGE

ORANGE TWP.: Road maintenance – additional 2 mill;

COLUMBIA TWP.: Operating and maintaining equipment and buildings for the fire department — additional 0.5 mill;

SCIPIO TWP.: Maintaining and operating cemeteries — replacement 0.5 mill;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection — replacement 0.7 mill;

RACINE VILLAGE: Fire protection — additional 1 mill;

RUTLAND VILLAGE: General operating expenses — additional 2 mill;

LETART TWP.: Operating and maintaining and services fire levy — additional 1 mill;

CHESTER TWP.: Current expenses — replacement 1 mill;

MIDDLEPORT VILLAGE: Current expenses — additional 2 mill;

POMEROY VILLAGE: Current expenses — additional 3 mill;

OLIVE TWP.: Fire protection — renewal 1.5 mill;

LEBANON TWP.: Fire protection — additional 1 mill;

SALEM TWP.: Cemetery maintenance — 0.5 mill.

Editor’s Note: Some of the petitions and levies have already been certified for ballot placement, with the remainder to be considered at the Aug. 13 meeting of the Meigs County Board of Elections.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.