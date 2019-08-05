Posted on by

Southern Band Camp 2019


The Southern Marching Band, under the direction of Audra Wilkinson and assistant Adam Phillips, recently presented their 2019 show “The Incredibles” at a public preview to conclude the week of band camp. The band will soon present their show at competitions and during halftime of football games this season.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Southern Marching Band, under the direction of Audra Wilkinson and assistant Adam Phillips, recently presented their 2019 show "The Incredibles" at a public preview to conclude the week of band camp. The band will soon present their show at competitions and during halftime of football games this season. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

