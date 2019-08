The Meigs Marching Band recently hosted a preview of their 2019 fall show at the conclusion of their week of band camp. The band, under the director of Toney Dingess, will be performing “Where the Sidewalk Ends” as their show for this year.

The Meigs Marching Band recently hosted a preview of their 2019 fall show at the conclusion of their week of band camp. The band, under the director of Toney Dingess, will be performing “Where the Sidewalk Ends” as their show for this year. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-2.jpg The Meigs Marching Band recently hosted a preview of their 2019 fall show at the conclusion of their week of band camp. The band, under the director of Toney Dingess, will be performing “Where the Sidewalk Ends” as their show for this year. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-3.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-4.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-5.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-6.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-7.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-MHS-8.jpg Sarah Hawley | Sentinel