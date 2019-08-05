Sounds of the Season

With football season less than a month away, the local marching bands have also been working hard to prepare for the upcoming marching band competition and football seasons. Both Meigs and Southern recently held band camps in order for their respective bands to prepare their shows for this fall. At Meigs, the Marching Marauders held band camp July 22-26, with a preview performance on July 26 for family and community members. The Marauders show for this year is titled “Where the Sidewalk Ends”. Southern’s Marching Tornadoes held band camp July 29-Aug. 2, with a preview performance held on Aug. 2. The Tornadoes’ show is titled “The Incredibles”, and includes three musical numbers. Both bands will take to the field later this month when the schools kickoff the football season on Aug. 30. For more photos from the recent performances see inside today’s edition.

With football season less than a month away, the local marching bands have also been working hard to prepare for the upcoming marching band competition and football seasons. Both Meigs and Southern recently held band camps in order for their respective bands to prepare their shows for this fall. At Meigs, the Marching Marauders held band camp July 22-26, with a preview performance on July 26 for family and community members. The Marauders show for this year is titled “Where the Sidewalk Ends”. Southern’s Marching Tornadoes held band camp July 29-Aug. 2, with a preview performance held on Aug. 2. The Tornadoes’ show is titled “The Incredibles”, and includes three musical numbers. Both bands will take to the field later this month when the schools kickoff the football season on Aug. 30. For more photos from the recent performances see inside today’s edition. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/08/web1_8.6-Bands.jpg With football season less than a month away, the local marching bands have also been working hard to prepare for the upcoming marching band competition and football seasons. Both Meigs and Southern recently held band camps in order for their respective bands to prepare their shows for this fall. At Meigs, the Marching Marauders held band camp July 22-26, with a preview performance on July 26 for family and community members. The Marauders show for this year is titled “Where the Sidewalk Ends”. Southern’s Marching Tornadoes held band camp July 29-Aug. 2, with a preview performance held on Aug. 2. The Tornadoes’ show is titled “The Incredibles”, and includes three musical numbers. Both bands will take to the field later this month when the schools kickoff the football season on Aug. 30. For more photos from the recent performances see inside today’s edition.